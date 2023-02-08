Ukraine: webinars to promote women’s entrepreneurship during the war

UNDP in Ukraine, with financial support from the European Union, is launching webinars to promote women’s entrepreneurship during the war. The activity is also supported by the Dnipro and Chernihiv Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Representatives of micro, small and medium-sized businesses, local governments working with businesses, NGOs and business associations are invited to participate.

The online events will take place in February-May 2023 and will focus on grant support for women’s entrepreneurship, developing their export potential, leadership, management skills, communication and service.

The webinars are organised under the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, co-financed by the European Union and implemented by the UNDP.

