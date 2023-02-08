Wireless Gas Detection Market Size, Industry Growth, Statistics, Demand, Trends Analysis, Share, and Forecast to 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for wireless gas detection has grown as a result of the requirement for continuous and real-time monitoring of gas emissions in mines, tunnels, and industrial sites. As per our estimation, the global wireless gas detection market is likely to grow with a CAGR of 15.91% during the forecast period 2023-2031.
Toxic and combustible gases in the air are continuously monitored using wireless gas monitors. A sensor collects data about the target gas, including its type. In order to reduce risk and safeguard industry assets, contractors, employees, and members of the public, these technologies assist in real-time safety, monitoring, and security threat identification. Wireless gas detection systems provide great levels of flexibility, dependability, and precision for finding gas leaks and averting potentially dangerous industrial accidents.
Factors Pushing the Growth of the Global Market
The market is likely to expand as a result of strict government rules and requirements regarding emission control in the industrial segment, as well as growing demand for technologically advanced equipment and continuous and real-time monitoring of gas emissions.
The capabilities of wireless systems have significantly increased owing to the developments in sensors. In order to suit a variety of monitoring needs, renowned manufacturers are increasingly focused on providing wireless gas detection equipment that offers lifetime detection stability and simplicity of calibration. Business purchasers in the developing world have been drawn in by manufacturers' increasing use of standard transmitter components. Numerous developing countries are focusing more on operational safety, sparking growth prospects in the market.
The deployment of gas detection devices is also to rising environmental safety consciousness. Some of the reasons predicted to propel market expansion include businesses embracing wireless gas detection and government backing for worker safety since it allows real-time data collecting in the chemical, power, and oil and gas industries. The wireless gas detection market is being driven by IIoT's expanding adoption in the manufacturing and industrial sectors.
The high development costs of these systems may restrain the development of the wireless gas detection market.
Segmentation Summary
By End-User
In 2021, the oil and gas segment was leading the global wireless gas detection industry. Gas detection is necessary for the oil and gas sector for a number of tasks, including restricted space entrance, emergency response, monitoring fence lines, fracking, leak detection, plant shutdown, and worker exposure. The usage of lubricating oil, wax, and fuel products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel in refining facilities puts workers' health at risk. Additionally, dangerous chemicals generated during oil extraction, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, methane, ammonia, and chlorides, are exposed by personnel in the oil and gas business.
By Product
In 2021, the carbon dioxide gas sensor segment acquired a significant share of the global wireless gas detection industry. In offices, hospitals, homes, cars, and other settings, carbon dioxide sensors are mainly applied to monitor indoor air quality. For various uses, many businesses are concentrating on creating MEMS-based carbon dioxide sensors. For instance, in January 2021, TDK Corporation unveiled the TCE-11101, a miniature, low-power MEMS gas sensor platform for the precise and direct measurement of carbon dioxide in a variety of applications, including the home, healthcare, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Such efforts are encouraging for the segment's expansion.
Regional Insights
The oil and gas sectors primarily use wireless gas detectors in the Middle East and Africa. Latin America also benefits from the presence of significant oil and gas-producing nations.
Due to a surge in shale gas exploration and extraction, North America is likely to lead the market for wireless gas detection devices. The USA is now self-sufficient in terms of its oil and gas demands thanks to its oil and gas activities. In North America, people are more aware of the benefits of wireless gas detection systems. Due to their greater purchasing power, commercial, industrial, and residential buildings in North America may purchase wireless gas detection systems.
Prominent Companies
The notable companies in the global wireless gas detection market are:
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
AirTest Technologies, Incorporated
Tyco
Detector Electronics Corporation
Analytical Instruments
Bacharach, Inc.
Oldham SAS
City Technology Limited
RAE Systems, Incorporated
Crowcon Detection Instruments, Ltd.
Other Prominent Players
Key Strategies Adopted by these Players
In March 2020, the Vanguard WirelessHART gas detector from United Electric Controls has been declared HART Registered. About 40 Mn field instruments throughout the world support the HART digital communications technology that is used in process industries. The FieldComm Group is the owner of the HART specifications and offers device registration, training, and specification development.
In August 2019, for US$ 230 million in cash, Teledyne Technologies stated that it had successfully acquired the gas and flame detection division of 3M.
In May 2019, Sierra Monitor Corporation, a supplier of fixed gas and flame detection equipment and Industrial Internet of Things solutions, has been fully acquired by MSA Safety Incorporated. Light manufacturing, wastewater treatment facilities, HVAC applications, and transportation infrastructures are some examples of typical Sierra Monitor end-user sectors.
Segmentation Outline
The global wireless detection gas market segmentation focuses on Technology, Product, Component, Application, End-User, and Region.
By Technology
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Infrared
Cellular Technology
By Product
Oxygen
Carbon Dioxide
Carbon Monoxide
Nitrogen Oxide
By Component
Software
Hardware
Sensors and Detectors
Catalytic Sensors
Electrochemical Sensors
Infrared Sensors
Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (MOS) Sensors
Multiple Sensor/ Detectors
Photoionization Detectors
Wireless Gas Monitors and Controllers
Wireless Gateways/ Wireless Routers
Wireless Transmitters and Repeaters
Services
By Application
Coal Mines
Fire & Security Panels
Heat Treatment Plants
Offshore Platforms
Process or emission gas analysis
Tank Forms/ Bullet Yards
Waste Water Treatment Plants
Others
By End-User
Chemical and Petroleum Industry
Government Facilities
Manufacturing Industry
Metals and Mining Industry
Oil and Gas industry
Pulp & Paper Industry
Power Generation Industry
Public Facilities
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
