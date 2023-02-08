Under Secretary Zeya Highlights U.S.-Mongolian Efforts to Support Shared Values, Fundamental Freedoms, Rule of Law

February 8, 2023 (Ulaanbaatar) – Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya visited Mongolia February 5-8 and met with Parliament Speaker G. Zandanshatar, Minister of Foreign Affairs B. Battsetseg, Independent Authority Against Corruption Chief Commissioner Z. Dashdavaa, Minister of Justice and Home Affairs Kh. Nyambaatar, and National Security Council Secretary J. Enkhbayar. She also met with a range of civil society and religious leaders.

Under Secretary Zeya affirmed the United States’ commitment to deepening U.S.-Mongolia ties, anchored in our shared values, including the commitment to democracy. She also highlighted the need for continued progress in promoting good governance, rule of law, and human rights. The Under Secretary underscored U.S. appreciation of Mongolia’s role as a democratic leader in the region.

Robust U.S.-Mongolia partnership includes efforts to fight child trafficking, strengthen law enforcement and civil society, combat corruption, and protect human rights such as freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression. The United States pledged $5.5 million in support for the U.S.-Mongolia Child Protection Compact (CPC) Partnership, which is a commitment between the United States and Mongolia to strengthen efforts to prosecute and convict child traffickers, provide comprehensive trauma-informed care for child victims, and prevent child trafficking. Under the CPC, Mongolia has, in the last year, opened three child-friendly spaces, which support child trafficking victims and other children during investigations, and launched two more spaces during Under Secretary Zeya’s visit.

Since 2018, the United States has also provided $13 million in technical assistance, equipment, training, and exchanges for Mongolian criminal justice agencies, ranging from the National Police Agency to Mongolia’s Supreme Court, including a $1 million project with the International Development Law Organization to improve transparency and combat corruption, in partnership with the Independent Agency Against Corruption, prosecutors, police, and civil society.

