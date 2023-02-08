Submit Release
Mass Insight’s Career Panel Shows Boston High School Students Diverse Pathways to Success

Over 40 students attended the third event in the series which took place last week and featured five panelists who spoke about their careers, backgrounds, and educational experiences, as well as the importance of financial literacy.

L-R: Marco Contreras (Deloitte), Catherine Nakato (Dell), Holson Escalazy (BNY Mellon), Amilcar M. Silva (Jeremiah E. Burke High School), John Dozier (MIT), Ana De Pina (Prudential), and Margery Piercey (Mass Insight)

Mass Insight Education & Research, Inc.

Executives representing BNY Mellon, Dell, Deloitte, MIT, and Prudential spoke with Burke High School students.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past two years, Mass Insight Education & Research has partnered with the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester to create the Career Pathways Speaker Series, which brings diverse groups of professionals from various industries to the high school to speak with Advanced Placement® (AP®) STEM and English junior and senior students about career exploration and development.

Over 40 students attended the third event in the series which took place last week and featured five panelists who spoke about their careers, backgrounds, and educational experiences, as well as the importance of financial literacy. Prudential Financial Advisor Ana De Pina, MIT Institute Community & Equity Officer John Dozier, BNY Mellon Senior Wealth Manager Holson Escalazy, Deloitte Audit Senior Marco Contreras, and Dell Regional Giving Manager Catherine Nakato shared their journeys and then sat with students in breakout groups for discussion and Q&A.

“We piloted this program back in 2021 as a way to expand programming for AP students at a critical time when they are starting to consider post-secondary education options and potential career paths,” said Mass Insight’s President & CEO, Susan F. Lusi, Ph.D. “This school year marks the 10th year of the Burke High School’s participation in our AP STEM & English program and we’re proud that we continue to find ways to deepen our partnership.”

“It was a great experience for our students to hear from professionals whose stories are inspiring and will help them connect what they are doing in school to their post-secondary goals,” said Burke Head of School Amilcar Silva. “We are grateful to Mass Insight for continuing to coordinate events like this which show students many paths to success.”

Over the past 15 years, Mass Insight’s Advanced Placement (AP) STEM & English Program has supported more than 60,000 students from more than 150 public high schools. The program is designed to drive a culture of high expectations and dramatically increase participation and performance in AP courses, particularly among underserved populations.

About Mass Insight Education & Research:
Founded in Boston over 25 years ago, Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) partners with states, districts, schools, and communities to implement customized strategies and build capacity to advance equity and opportunity in K-12 education, so that all students, and particularly those
who have been systemically marginalized, are prepared to achieve their academic and personal potential.

