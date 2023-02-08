Female Sterilization Procedures Market: Industry, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast by Allied Market Research 2031

The female sterilization is the procedure performed to prevent pregnancy. In procedure, the fallopian tube is blocked to prevent the egg from reaching uterus.

Female sterilization refers to a permanent form of birth control for women. There are two main types of female sterilization procedures:

1. Tubal ligation: This is a surgical procedure where the fallopian tubes, which carry the egg from the ovaries to the uterus, are cut, tied, or sealed to prevent the egg and sperm from meeting. The procedure can be performed under general or local anesthesia and is usually done as an outpatient procedure.

2. Essure procedure: This is a non-surgical method of female sterilization that involves the placement of small metal and fiber coils into the fallopian tubes. Over time, scar tissue forms around the coils, creating a barrier that prevents the egg and sperm from meeting. This procedure can be performed in a doctor's office and does not require general anesthesia or incisions.

3. Adiana: This is a non-surgical procedure where silicone rods are inserted into the fallopian tubes to block them.

4. Hysteroscopic sterilization: This is a minimally invasive procedure where a small device is inserted through the cervix into the uterus to block the fallopian tubes.

It's important to note that female sterilization is considered a permanent form of birth control and should not be considered if you are not sure about your decision to have children in the future. Additionally, it is important to discuss the risks, benefits, and alternatives to female sterilization with your doctor before making a decision.

What is the success rate of female sterilization?

The success rate of female sterilization, also known as tubal ligation, is over 99%. This means that less than 1% of women who undergo the procedure will become pregnant after the procedure. However, it's important to note that sterilization is not a foolproof form of birth control and there is always a small chance of failure, especially in the first year after the procedure. It is also important to consider that tubal ligation does not protect against sexually transmitted infections.

