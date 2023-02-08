Submit Release
WASHINGTON D.C. ARTIST MAKES POWERFUL STATEMENT AT GLOBAL PROTEST STARTED BY YOUNG IRANIAN WOMEN

The artist working on a small section of the final 16' by 8' sculpture

Mitra Lore’s “Women-Life-Freedom” Sculpture to Appear at Protest on Lincoln Monument, DC, on Sat. Feb. 11, 2-4pm-the 44th Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

I remain gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protestors in Iran, including students and women, who are demanding equal rights and basic human dignity.”
— President Joe Biden
WASHINGTON, DC, U.S., February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitra Mortazavi Lore, an Iranian American artist who lives in Rockville, Maryland, will exhibit a recently completed sculpture at the upcoming rally. The sculpture reads “Women, Life, Freedom” in English, Persian and Kurdish. These words have become the rallying cry for revolutionary efforts that have sprung up around Iran after the brutal killing of Mahsa Amini on September 16, 2022.

February 11 is the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Lore has lived in the US for 44 years and has been making art for 24 of them. In 1995 she won the National Capitol Area Peacemaker of the Year award.

“For the last few months, my life has been consumed by reading about, hearing about, participating in, and designing this sculpture about the unfolding revolution. We need to get rid of a corrupt regime that kills its own people for coming to the streets and peacefully asking for their basic rights. I promised myself I’d do two things; participate in weekly protests in Washington, DC, and make art about what’s happening in Iran.”

The approximately 350 pound sculpture was forged from 16 feet of solid steel. It will be on display at the Lincoln Memorial, Saturday February 11, from 2-4pm.

Please contact the artist, Mitra Lore, at 301-802-4300, mitralore@gmail.com for media inquiries. View her website: www.mitralore.com

