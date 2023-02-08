PM briefed on SPBD Microfinance (SI).

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare was this morning briefed on the work of the South Pacific Business Development (SPBD) Microfinance (SI) Ltd to support local young girls, women and families in Solomon Islands.

SPBD founder and chair, Mr. Gregory Casagrande is in the country on an official trip to meet with clients, workers and key dignitaries including Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare.

“SPBD microfinance is at the forefront of providing meaningful livelihood opportunities, to the unbanked people of Solomon Islands through our microfinance program. Till date we have disbursed a total of SBD 154,000,000 to more than 29,000 unemployed women in Guadalcanal, Munda, Noro and Gizo, to setup small businesses and a good livelihood for themselves and their families. Our clients have a variety of small and medium sized businesses. The businesses our clients operate range from: Farming, retail shops, fish sales, food stalls and much more,” said Mr. Gregory.

SPBD operates at the grass root level through its microfinance program to help create substantial employment in the unorganized sector.

Mr. Gregory stated, “SPBD’s ambition is in line with the policies and objectives of the government of the day to empower the under privileged.”

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare meanwhile, acknowledged the services that SPBD provide to the people of Solomon Islands. He applauds SPBD for involving our rural population in its program. This directly helps to alleviate poverty in the rural areas.

“Many young girls and women in Solomon Islands are benefiting from this service.”

The Prime Minister reiterated, in offering its service, SPBD must consider the importance of flexibility and understanding of the challenges that many of our young girls and women are faced with. For instance, lack of education, lack of financial background, limited know how on proper planning.

Gregory is a serial Social Entrepreneur and Founder of SPBD Microfinance Network, the leading microfinance institution in the South Pacific.

