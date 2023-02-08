Private business should play a key role in the restoration of Ukrainian cities - Alona Lebedieva
Private business should play a key role in the restoration of Ukrainian cities - Alona LebedievaKYIV, UKRAINE, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian industrial and investment group Aurum, understanding the importance of restoring the social infrastructure of Ukrainian cities and EU assistance in the restoration is one of the pressing issues for the country today:
"I fully share the opinion of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, regarding the need to quickly rebuild the country's civil infrastructure, because the future of our children depends on it."
The owner of Aurum Group Alona Lebedieva noted: "I am also sure that the key role in this matter is to be given to private business. After all, despite the challenges, the business must show a strong side: pay taxes to the state and local budgets, actively help on the ground - restore sports grounds, kindergartens, schools and hospitals. That is, to be a kind of locomotive."
As the mass media reported on Friday, February 3, 2023, the EU will allocate €1 billion for the rapid reconstruction of Ukraine. Commenting on the European Commission's decision, President Ursula von der Leyen said: "Rebuilding houses, roads, infrastructure, schools, hospitals is a daily job that needs to be done. That is why it is so important that we begin a rapid recovery immediately."
As it was previously reported, since 2017, Alona Lebedieva's Aurum Charitable Foundation has actively contributed to the restoration of Ukrainian hospitals. According to the results of work in 2022, the Aurum Charitable Fund sent about 6.5 million hryvnias to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Currently, the fund is implementing a project to help children affected by the war.
Aurum Group is a Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group that exports products to Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
Press center
Aurum Group
press@aurumgroup.ua
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other