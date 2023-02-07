Uzbekistan and Vietnam expand the boundaries of investment cooperation

UZBEKISTAN, February 7 - During the second day of the Uzbek working group's stay in Hanoi, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov held meetings and negotiations with the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Vietnam, heads of leading companies and associations of this country. The key topics on the agenda were the activation of business contacts and the scaling up of investment cooperation.

Further measures to deepen cooperation between the business circles of the two countries were discussed with President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Vietnam Pham Tan Cong.

The meeting, held in the format of a round table, was also attended by the heads of 10 companies operating in the field of electrical, chemical, textile, food and agricultural industries. The G2B and B2B session negotiations enabled the business circles to exchange views on topical issues of cooperation and reach agreements on joint development and implementation of a number of major investment and trade projects. These include the production of finished textile products, leather goods, as well as the organization of supplies of Uzbek goods in demand on the Vietnamese market.

The issues of implementing joint projects in the agricultural sector of Uzbekistan, where the MTT company has already implemented two projects, were discussed with its director Thanh Nguyen Van. Based on the successful experience of doing business in our country, the company's management shared their intentions to expand their activities through new projects in the field of fish farming and feed production.

In a dialogue with Chairman of Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group Le Quoc An, the issues of implementing joint investment projects in the textile industry were agreed.

For reference: Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group is currently one of the largest manufacturers of textile products in Vietnam. The company has 12 production plants and exports products to 50 countries around the world.

The possibilities of implementing joint projects in oil and gas and petrochemical industries were discussed with Chairman of the PetroVietnam State Corporation Le Manh Hung. Emphasizing the significant potential for the development of cooperation in this area, the parties agreed to jointly work out investment initiatives for the production of chemical products, as well as geological exploration.

Deputy Chairman of the Vietnamese Vinachem National Chemical Group Ngo Dai Quang was provided with detailed information about the investment potential of Uzbekistan and presented project proposals in the chemical industry. An agreement was reached on the establishment of a joint working group to study a number of investment projects.

The Chief Executive Officer of the 1954 COMPANY A.Phung expressed interest in implementing projects to create large rice-growing clusters based on the best Vietnamese experience. This includes a new technology for sowing germinated sprouts and spraying fertilizers using unmanned aerial vehicles, which can significantly increase crop yields.

Following the meetings, the participants expressed mutual readiness to intensify cooperation in all areas of interaction discussed and outlined further steps for the practical implementation of the announced projects and initiatives.

