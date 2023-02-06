UZBEKISTAN, February 6 - Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan celebrate the 30th anniversary of friendly and good neighborly relations

Tashkent hosted a solemn concert program dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The event was attended by members of the Oliy Majlis and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan, ministries, agencies, public organizations, as well as representatives of the Turkmen diaspora, diplomatic institutions of foreign states and representative offices of international structures accredited in Tashkent.

At the opening ceremony of the festive event, mutually friendly relations with one of the close strategic partners of Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan, which in recent years have reached a qualitatively new level, were emphasized.

It should be noted that among the representatives of more than 130 nations and nationalities living in Uzbekistan, over 202 thousand people of Turkmen nationality work for the benefit of the development of the country. All conditions have been created in Uzbekistan for the activities of the Turkmen National Cultural Center to preserve and develop the national culture, language, traditions and customs of the Turkmen.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan Yazguli Mamedov emphasized that the Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan peoples have lived since ancient times as close friends and neighbors, reliable strategic partners, having common goals and aspirations. Therefore, the roots of relations between the two countries go far back in history and are built based on mutual respect and trust.

The concert program included Uzbek and Turkmen songs and melodies, poems by great poets and thinkers of the two peoples, and national dances performed.

An exhibition of books and samples of folk applied art dedicated to Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan friendship was organized.

Source: UzA