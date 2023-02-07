Submit Release
The President of Uzbekistan and the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan spoke in favor of further deepening strategic partnership

On February 7, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The leaders exchanged heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. The Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty also conveyed sincere congratulations on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

It was emphasized that all these years, relying on the good traditions of friendship, good neighborliness and trust, relations between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan continued to develop dynamically and have now reached the highest level of strategic partnership.

On this significant day, taking into account the traditionally close, fraternal ties and as a sign of mutual respect, an exchange of friendly help took place – a batch of liquefied gas was received from Turkmenistan, in turn, modern ambulances were sent from Uzbekistan.

Solemn events and concerts took place the day before in the capitals of the two countries with the participation of the general public, representatives of national diasporas and the diplomatic corps.

The growth of trade and the beginning of joint work on the creation of the “Shavat-Dashoguz” border trade zone was noted with satisfaction. Important cooperation projects are being implemented in transport, energy, industry, agriculture and other sectors.

Effective interaction continues in water resources management and water use, including within the current joint water commission framework.

Educational, cultural and humanitarian exchange programs are being actively implemented, including between the regions of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The opportunities for further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and joint promotion of strategic projects of regional importance were emphasized.

Views were also exchanged on the current international agenda.

The telephone conversation took place in a traditionally warm, open and friendly atmosphere.

Source: UzA

