Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,033 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,692 in the last 365 days.

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan meets with the Ambassador of Qatar

UZBEKISTAN, February 7 - On February 7, 2023, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Furkat Sidikov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to our country Hasan Hamza Hashim.

The parties discussed the state and priority areas for the further development of Uzbek-Qatari relations.

Special attention was paid to the issues of effective use of the potential of cooperation in the trade, economic and investment spheres, as well as in the field of tourism.

The parties exchanged views on the schedule and agenda of the upcoming joint events at the highest and high levels.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan meets with the Ambassador of Qatar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.