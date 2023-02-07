First Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan meets with the Ambassador of Qatar

UZBEKISTAN, February 7 - On February 7, 2023, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Furkat Sidikov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to our country Hasan Hamza Hashim.

The parties discussed the state and priority areas for the further development of Uzbek-Qatari relations.

Special attention was paid to the issues of effective use of the potential of cooperation in the trade, economic and investment spheres, as well as in the field of tourism.

The parties exchanged views on the schedule and agenda of the upcoming joint events at the highest and high levels.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan