Veteran Software Architect Andy Blum Launches Firm to Accelerate Data Product Development

Blum’s patent-pending solutions automate the process of building low/no-code products for enterprise Data Mesh and Data Fabric environmentsLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Blum, who has served as lead engineer for Fortune 500 companies such as Anthem, Merrill and Johnson & Johnson, announced today that he has created a new company to promote his set of low/no-code software tools for building custom data products in the Data Mesh and Data Fabric ecosystems.
Blum says, “Throughout my career I have personally seen tens of millions of dollars being unnecessarily wasted on large consulting contracts, just to move data.” His solution to this problem comes in the form of patent-pending software that automates the process of injecting metadata into a running data pipeline. In an industry sharply focused on metadata and its transformative role in modernizing data infrastructure, Blum delivers the enterprise toolset for Data Mesh and Data Fabric.
His solution works by extracting the differences between data pipelines into a schema-based document. This document is coupled at run-time with a processing engine that can sit on top of many existing data integration environments, including AWS Glue, SSIS, Azure Data Factory, Informatica, AirFlow, NiFi and custom frameworks. When used, this technology can potentially save large amounts of time and labor on high-end cloud and data lake migrations.
Coupled with this data pipeline accelerator is a low-code UI Console and Web Services engine for building self-serve user interfaces for ordering data, application security and authentication. Additionally, Blum offers a plug-in monitoring application that provides a significant boost to operations, enabling the tracking of start times, stop times and errors from any unit of code within an organization.
Blum said he was motivated to start his company, which launched earlier this month, to provide augmented data management techniques that can make engineers more productive. To learn how to reduce risk, accelerate development and build great software, visit andyblum.io.
