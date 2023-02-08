Switch Publishes Free 2023 Marketing Trends eBook
The 130-page eBook is free to download and contains insights on subjects ranging from B2B marketing to web design.VALLETTA, MALTA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Switch, an international marketing agency, has released its 2023 edition of their ‘Big Book of Marketing Trends’. Available to download for free, the eBook covers 7 key marketing pillars - web design, brand, social media, consumer behaviour, B2B, SEO, and B2C marketing.
Throughout each segment, the document highlights key trends that are evolutions of existing ones, along with brand new insights that both marketers and business leaders will find useful.
Richard Muscat Azzopardi, CEO at Switch, said: “There has never been a scarier, or a more exciting, time for brands than the next 12 months. And this ebook will help you make sense of it all. The team has spent hundreds of hours researching, writing and designing to put together one of the most comprehensive trends resources available on the internet, and we give it all away for free.”
Communication and tech are on the verge of revolution
One of the overarching themes of the eBook covers the fact that while communication and content creation have evolved over the past decade, it’s now on the precipice of complete transformation because of AI. As mass-generated AI content becomes increasingly indistinguishable from that made by humans, brand communication is easier than ever to produce, but more difficult to navigate.
What continues from last year’s trends is the focus on humanistic values and brand agility. In 2023, brands need to be in support of causes their audiences care about, thinking beyond company profit, and listening to what the market is really asking for. Taking examples from Patagonia and other fashion brands, the eBook emphasises the importance of true community building beyond your standard CSR expectations.
B2B Communication continues to evolve
While the agency has in-house expertise on a wide range of marketing disciplines, they’ve increasingly been intrigued by the changes occurring in the B2B space. Often thought of as a more sales-driven, less exciting facet of marketing, B2B marketing is changing significantly.
Another consequence of AI is that more small businesses have access to technology that allows them to internally upskill extremely quickly, making competition on the B2B market fierce. The differentiating factor among these competitors is their communication, and the value they’re willing to provide to their audiences with little-to-no short-term reward. The Switch team goes into detail on how B2B companies can truly build a trust-based reputation with this in mind.
About Switch
Switch is a brand & digital firm that partners up with a selection of like-minded international clients. It excels in creative storytelling for social, with a focus on B2B marketing for SMBs. Since May 2006, Switch has been a proud and active member of ICOM, the world’s leading network of international independent advertising agencies.
