Velocity Network Foundation® appoints new Chairman of the Board: Jim Owens, formerly Cisive CEO and President.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velocity Network Foundationannounced that James C. Owens, previously CEO and President of Cisive and a member of its Board, has been appointed as its new Chairman of the Board.Velocity Network Foundationis a non-profit open technology consortium supported by the largest vendors in the workforce and education tech markets that was launched as a venue for the major stakeholders in the world of work to come together to fix the broken data layer underlying the job market.The Foundation has successfully completed its annual election process where members vote to appoint Board delegates. Following the election, Owens was elected Chairman by the Board."I am elated to continue serving on the Board as Chairman and a non-affiliated board member. I was one of the first founding members of the Foundation with Cisive, and am excited to participate in this once-in-a-generation revolution that will transform the way individuals navigate their careers and how employers make talent-related decisions," said Owens."Jim's long history of leadership, coupled with his global experience in workforce data trust challenges and use cases, makes him the ideal person for this role. I look forward to working closely with Jim to continue to drive the global adoption of Velocity Network™ as the utility layer to underlie the labor market." Said Dror Gurevich, Founder and CEO of Velocity Network FoundationAbout Velocity Network FoundationVelocity Network Foundationis a non-profit membership organization hosting the leading workforce-tech and ed-tech vendors and solution providers, as well as NGOs and industry associations representing major labor market stakeholders. Together, these organizations are on a mission to build the next-generation data utility layer underlying the global labor market, Velocity Network™. The Network is a game-changing, blockchain-based, decentralized utility layer that reinvents how education and career records are shared between individuals and organizations, replacing the outdated, fragmented way people represents their career reputation across the labor market.For additional information, please visit velocitynetwork.foundation About Velocity Network™Hiring people based on what they say about their skills, identity, and educational credentials is terribly inefficient. Self-reported career records are unreliable and non-standardized. Misrepresentation is a common issue. The need to verify applicant and employee data adds unimaginable friction and cost to the labor market. The challenge of developing a conduit for the trusted exchange of career-related information involves interoperability and portability questions on a global scale, a task too monumental for the industry to contemplate until now.In 2022, Velocity Network Foundationdeployed Velocity Network™, a game-changing, blockchain-based, decentralized utility layer. It aims to empower individuals to have agency over their verifiable education and career information, replacing the outdated, fragmented way people represent their career reputation across the labor market.The Network and its protocols enable individuals to claim and stack career and education credentials, store them privately on digital wallets, and share them with prospective employers and other relying parties - reducing the time and cost of hiring. The credentials are issued to the individuals by schools, former employers, and credentialing or licensing organizations and are tamper-proof and cryptographically secured, hence trusted by the relying parties.The Network is a free, publicly-available utility built on open-source tech and protocols. It is governed by Velocity Network Foundation, enabling inclusive, decentralized governance.Dozens of the largest workforce-tech vendors and solution providers are already engaged in deploying solutions on top of Velocity Network™. Combined, these organizations process career-related data for more than one billion individuals.