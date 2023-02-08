Sports Composites Market worth $5.9 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The development of new bicycles made from composites is fueling the demand for sports composites. As a result, the Sports Composites Market is growing.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Sports Composites Market size is projected to reach US$5.9 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Composites such as epoxy, polyamide, carbon fiber, metals and more are effective at absorbing shock. These materials are strong for their weight and can be used for a variety of design requirements. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Sports Composites Market highlights the following areas -



1. The surging technological launches related to lightweight sports composites such as carbon fiber, polymers and more are proliferating the Sports Composites Market growth.

2. Moreover, the ongoing research and development related to sports composites will create an opportunity for market growth in the coming years.

3. However, the recycling issues related to Sports Composites will pose a challenge for the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The polymers segment held the largest Sports Composites Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polymers like polyamide have characteristics including being lightweight, robust, resistant to corrosion and having superior energy transmission. The polymers such as polyamide, epoxy and more are utilized in the blade of an ice hockey stick to ensure protection when it is taped, keeping the stick lightweight and reducing the impact of impacts during play.

2. North America is the dominating region as it held the largest Sports Composites Market share in 2021 up to 35%. The surging adoption of a healthy lifestyle, improving fitness consciousness and others are the crucial variables fueling the surge in the adoption of bicycles in the North American region.

3. The bicycles segment held the largest Sports Composites Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Sports composites like polymers, carbon fiber and others are used in bicycles to reduce weight, which makes them easier for riders to manage and lowers their cost.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sports Composites Industry are -



1. Aldila, Inc.

2. Amer Sports Oyj

3. E.I. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

4. Entropy Resins, Inc.

5. Fischer Sports GmbH

