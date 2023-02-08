Brain Health Supplements Market Share , Trends, Growth Factors, Future scope, Top Key Players with Revenue Analysis

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain Health Supplements Market Size in 2019 is estimated to be $4.43 billion and is projected to be growing with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Brain supplements are a characteristic mixture of herbal extracts or natural compounds which helps to improve memory, attention, and alertness. Brain Supplements are beneficial for depression, sound sleep, anti-aging, and nervousness. Dietary supplements are commonly used to improve brain health. It includes vitamins, minerals amino acids as well as other substances that can be used to supplement one’s diet. Rising concerns among consumers regarding brain health and the increasing number of product innovations are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising incidence of dementia symptoms affecting brain functions further increases the demand for brain health supplements.

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominated the brain health supplements market owing to the increasing number of product launches having herbal and natural ingredients and rising awareness about the use of brain health supplements.

2. Rising concerns among consumers over brain health issues and an increase in product innovations are to aid in the market growth of brain health supplements.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the brain health supplements market report.

4. The high cost of supplements, harmful side effects, and lack of proper research into brain supplements are challenging the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Based on the product, Brain Health Supplements Market is segmented into herbal extracts, vitamins & minerals, and natural molecules. In 2019, the natural molecules segment holds a major share of the market among the product segment. The nutritional content of natural products helps in increasing the concentration level, reducing stress, depression, and anxiety that are driving its demand. Moreover, the rise in mental health concerns about consumers is further contributing to the growth of this segment.

2. Based on the application, Brain Health Supplements Market is segmented into memory enhancement, mood & depression, attention & focus, sleep & recovery, anti-aging & longevity, and others. Memory enhancement is forecast to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Brain health supplements provide more effects on brain functions such as enhancing memory and focus. Moreover, the prevalence of certain brain health diseases among the elderly population is contributing to the growth of this segment.

3. North America accounts for 32% of the brain health supplements market share. This is mainly owing to the increasing number of product launches having herbal and natural ingredients and rising awareness about the use of brain health supplements. According to the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO), an estimated 85,000 types of dietary supplement products were sold in the United States and more than $40 billion in retail sales, and their sales nearly doubled in value and increased to $643 million by 2023.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Brain Health Supplements Industry are -

1. accelerated intelligence Inc.

2. HVMN, Inc.

3. Aurobindo Pharma Limited

4. Onnit Labs, LLC

5. Quincy Bioscience

