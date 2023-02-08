Nutraceuticals Market size is forecast to reach US$4.65 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing initiatives to innovate the product is projected to fuel the demand for dietary supplements, which is projected to augment market in the region

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Nutraceuticals Market size is estimated to reach $4,651 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over 2021-2026. Nutraceuticals is a substance that may be considered food or amino acid part of a food that offers medical or health benefits, encompassing prevention and treatment of disease. Nutraceuticals may range from isolated nutrients, herbal products, dietary supplements, functional food, probiotics, and processed food ingredients. Apart from this, changes in lifestyle and dietary patterns, along with increased industrialization, rising pollution and work pressure, have led to increased susceptibility to a plethora of disorders such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes, inflammatory and autoimmune conditions, and cancers. Globally, recent advancement in the medical sciences has considerably helped in the treatment of these conditions; however, it has been recently realized that nutrition management is poised to play a huge role in prevention as well as in treatment to some extent. Hence, the market is presently flooded with hundreds of nutraceuticals/food supplements that not only help to prevent and tackle such disease conditions but may also provide general health promotion and is set to further enhance the overall market demand for nutraceuticals market for the period 2021-2026. However, stringent rules and regulations imposed by governments of various countries market is anticipated to restrict the growth of Nutraceuticals Market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18321/nutraceuticals-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Nutraceuticals Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, Europe dominated the Nutraceuticals Market.

2. Growing health concerns among consumers and increasing awareness regarding nutraceuticals with the growth in the aging population are enhancing the growth of the Nutraceuticals Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Nutraceuticals Market report.

4. Growing expenses and strict regulations is set to create hurdles for the Nutraceuticals Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513439

Segmental Analysis:

Nutraceuticals Segment Analysis – By Product Type : The Nutraceuticals Market based on product type can be further segmented into Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary Supplements. The functional beverages segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020 owing to rising consumer interest in functional beverages as a result of the health benefits, performance coupled with the increasing working population.

Nutraceuticals Segment Analysis – By Source : The Nutraceuticals Market based on source can be further segmented into Animal, Plant and Microbial. The plant segment registers for the highest nutraceuticals market share in 2020.

Nutraceuticals Segment Analysis – By Geography : Europe dominated the Nutraceuticals Market with major share of 42.6% in 2020. This is owing to increasing aging populations in the countries like U.K., France, Spain, Italy, etc.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nutraceuticals Industry are -

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. General Mills

3. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

4. Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co.

5. BASF SE

Click on the following link to buy the Nutraceuticals Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18321

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Nutritional Premixes Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15005/nutritional-premixes-market.html

B. Nanocapsules Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16066/nanocapsules-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062