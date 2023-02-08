Food Container Market size is forecast to reach $190 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Food Container Market size is estimated to reach $190 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Food storage containers, especially in the refrigerator and freezer, are used to keep food at normal temperatures. Some food products must be kept for longer periods of time, necessitating the use of containers that are exceptionally durable, efficient, and protective. For food preservation, some food containers are subjected to additional procedures. Plastic bags, plastic containers, and glass containers are all options for food storage and made of compounds such as botulinum toxin, perfluorooctanoic acid, perfluorooctane sulfonate. There are many different types of plastics, but edible grade food containers are made of polyethylene, polyester, and polypropylene. Polyethylene is far more flexible than other options, and the container's exterior is stamped with high-density polyethylene (HDPE). The increased demand for packaged food products around the world is likely to drive market expansion. Furthermore, the ease with which these containers may be used to package, carry, and transport food products is a major element boosting product demand in the global market. Ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, RTE convenience foods, frozen dinners, cake mixes, snacks, and desserts are all examples of packaged foods. Manufacturers are likely to increase production capacity in response to rising demand for these items, which will boost demand for food containers over the forecast period. The market grew slowly in 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America accounted for the greatest market share of more than 35.5%, owing to Urbanization, as well as ascending interest in packaged food. The market for U.S. is driven by the increasing sophisticated consumer demand for convenient, easy-to-carry, storable and ready-to-eat food packaging. Furthermore, North America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027 owing to a rapid increase in consumption of various food and beverages items along with other spirits.

2. In recent years, the growth of packaged food as one of the most profitable divisions of the global food and beverage business has fuelled large-scale advancements across the food container market. However, challenges forging in terms of container’s recyclability and cost implications has hampered the overall market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Food Container Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Food Container Market Segmentation Analysis-By Material : The Food Container market based on material can be further segmented into Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Plastic, and Others.

2. Food Container Market Segmentation Analysis-By Packaging Type : The Food Container market based on packaging type can be further segmented into rigid packaging, Semi-rigid Packaging and Flexible packaging.

3. Food Container Market Segmentation Analysis-By Geography : The Food Container market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in Food Container industry are -

1. Amcor plc

2. Sonoco Products Company

3. Graham Packaging Company, Inc.

4. Silgan Holdings, Inc.

5. Ardagh Group

