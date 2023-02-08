Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market size is forecast to reach $52.9 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing number of health-conscious consumers coupled with the increasing cultivation of organic fruits & vegetables are likely to aid the market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market size is forecast to reach $52.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Organic food in the form of fruits and vegetables refers to crops that are grown without the use of harmful pesticides, irradiation, fertilizers, pesticide residues, and other synthetic materials. Even the animals under organic farming are fed with organic supply devoid of synthetic growth hormones, genetically modified organisms, or antibiotics. As compared to conventional farming, organic products are rich storehouses of minerals, which is the key driver for the growth of the market. Organic farming increases the potency and benefits of soil, which is popular among farmers. Organic produce is devoid of any hydrogenated fat in the form of polyunsaturated fatty acids and is usually produced using thermophilic composting, which minimizes the risk of any heart-related ailments. Besides better nutritional inputs, organic produce enhances the taste considerably by regulating the sugar content, which is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market for the period 2021-2026.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15241/organic-fruits-and-vegetables-market.html

Key takeaways:

1. Growing number of health-conscious consumers coupled with the increasing cultivation of organic fruits & vegetables are likely to aid the market growth of the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market report.

2. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market report.

3. High production cost and low yield of organic produce are poised to create hurdles for the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market.

4. North America dominated the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market in 2020 owing to the growing demand for organic fruits & vegetables in the US coupled with the growing consumer awareness regarding its health benefits. The Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15241

Segmental Analysis:

1. Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type : The fruits segment held the largest share in the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market with a major share of 40% in 2020.

3. Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Drivers : Increasing number of health-conscious consumers is driving the market growth Over the recent past, the number of health-conscious consumers has increased manifold along with the scope of availability of organically grown products globally.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in Organic Fruits & Vegetables industry are -

1. The White Wave Foods Company

2. General Mills Inc.

3. Green Organic Vegetables Inc.

4. Z Natural Foods

5. Heinz Company

Click on the following link to buy Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15241

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. North America Bakery Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7524/north-america-bakery-market.html

B. Asia Pacific Bakery Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/8524/asia-pacific-bakery-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062