***MEDIA ADVISORY FOR TOMORROW – WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8***
WHAT:
Governor Murphy and Attorney General Platkin will hold a news conference in Perth Amboy with local, county and state leaders to detail expansion efforts of the ARRIVE Together mental health crisis response initiative.
WHO:
- Governor Phil Murphy
- Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin
- Colonel Patrick J. Callahan
- Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office
- Commissioner Sarah Adelman, NJ Department of Human Services
- Rev. Michael Keene, Trinity A.M.E. Church, Gouldtown
- Rev. Dr. Myra Turner Billips, North Stelton A.M.E Church, Piscataway
- Elected officials from across the state
WHERE:
St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church (St. John Paul II Parish)
490 State St., Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-1395
Directions
WHEN:
11:00 a.m. TOMORROW, Wednesday, February 8, 2023
LIVESTREAM:
https://youtube.com/live/xbhQe-sVV5Y?feature=share
