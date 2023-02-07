Submit Release
***MEDIA ADVISORY FOR TOMORROW – WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8***

WHAT:

Governor Murphy and Attorney General Platkin will hold a news conference in Perth Amboy with local, county and state leaders to detail expansion efforts of the ARRIVE Together mental health crisis response initiative.

WHO:

  • Governor Phil Murphy
  • Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin
  • Colonel Patrick J. Callahan
  • Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office
  • Commissioner Sarah Adelman, NJ Department of Human Services
  • Rev. Michael Keene, Trinity A.M.E. Church, Gouldtown
  • Rev. Dr. Myra Turner Billips, North Stelton A.M.E Church, Piscataway
  • Elected officials from across the state

WHERE:

St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church (St. John Paul II Parish)
490 State St., Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-1395
Directions

WHEN:

11:00 a.m. TOMORROW, Wednesday, February 8, 2023

LIVESTREAM:

https://youtube.com/live/xbhQe-sVV5Y?feature=share

###

