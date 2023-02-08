Functional Mushroom Market size is forecast to reach $15.9 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Functional Mushroom market size is forecast to reach $15.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Functional Mushrooms are the form of mushrooms that grows on the Himalayan plateau and possess nutritional value along with antioxidants (selenium, vitamin C) that helps in strengthening immune systems. Different types of functional mushroom are there such as Reishi Cordyceps Fungus, Turkey Tial, and Chaga among others. It is beneficial with high protein and lower calories as it provides vital minerals and multiple vitamins. Flavors of the functional mushrooms are formed from the volatile organic compounds. It has several medicinal properties. Increasing application of functional mushroom as a functional ingredient in the medical sector and increasing awareness regarding the consumption of the functional food are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing usage of functional mushroom in the health supplements and technological advancements is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Functional Mushroom Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated the Functional Mushroom Market in 2020 owing to the increasing awareness regarding functional mushroom and increasing demand for personal & cosmetic industry. The Functional Mushroom market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing preference of consumers towards cosmetic products and increasing demand for eco-friendly & sustainable food products are likely to aid the market growth of the Functional Mushroom Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Functional Mushroom Market report.

4. Increasing competition and increasing concerns regarding the allergies associated with the functional mushroom is poised to create the hurdles for the Functional Mushroom Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Functional Mushroom Market Segment Analysis – By Extraction Process : Shiitake held the largest share in the Functional Mushroom Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. Functional Mushroom Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Food & Beverage held the largest share in the Functional Mushroom Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in Functional Mushroom industry are -

1. Real Mushrooms

2. Monterey Mushrooms Inc.,

3. Modernmush

4. Monaghan Mushrooms,

5. Banken Champignons,

