Catfish Effects Caused by ChatGPT: Microsoft/ Google/ WiMi Accelerated AI Revolution To Climax

HONG KONG, CHINA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the beginning of 2023, ChatGPT, which can chat with people, attracted wide public attention. According to public information. ChatGPT can talk with people through learning and understanding human languages; it also can make some interactions in the context of chat, and it can chat like a real human. ChatGPT can even write emails, video scripts, copywriting, translation, code, and other tasks.

ChatGPT Has Become A Hot Topic

ChatGPT constantly expands its AI applications to accelerate its commercialization process, and significantly improves the efficiency of manufacturing in the digital-human field.

But how long can the ChatGPT concept work out? Some scholars have analyzed that the reason for the popularity of ChatGPT is inseparable from the progress of technology. On the one hand, the increasing maturity of artificial intelligence technology stimulated the development of ChatGPT. On the other hand, language-processing technology is becoming increasingly mature, and it has become the core technology in the field of machine learning, which provides the possibility of ChatGPT. In particular, the emergence of ChatGPT has become another important milestone event in the development of artificial intelligence, which has attracted great attention from society.

The number of ChatGPT monthly active users was estimated to reach 100 million as of January 2023, which makes ChatGPT the fastest-growing consumer app in history. Given that ChatGPT has the potential to replace careers like writers, program planners, programmers, and some other careers; it will also have a profound impact on the industry ecology. Furthermore, According to the report that OpenAI is currently valued at $29 billion.

There is no doubt that with the popularity of ChatGPT, more and more enterprises in the world will compete for the layout in this field. In China, Tencent Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. had applied for a patent including human-computer dialogue method, device, equipment, and computer-readable storage media. The patent is very similar to the ChatGPT.

Entrepreneurs Are Getting Restless In AI Field

According to reports, Google has invested about $300 million in Anthropic AI, which is testing ChatGPT's rival Claude recently. However, AnthropicAI has a deep relationship with OpenAI, because Anthropic is owned by the former vice president of OpenAI and is regarded as OpenAI's biggest competitor.

Since the end of November, Microsoft has invested in OpenAI, and the AI chatbot ChatGPT has become popular across the Internet. Microsoft has announced the third phase of its partnership with OpenAI, where it will invest "billions of dollars".

ChatGPT It is indeed an exciting exploration in the AI era, and now is indeed a good time for AI applications to develop. The emergence of ChatGPT greatly expands the boundary of the AI capabilities of the WiMi Hologram Cloud. WiMi Hologram Cloud(NASDAQ: WIMI), a large holographic AR enterprise with AI technology as one of its innovation core, is optimistic about the prospect of the development of AI technology. Over the years, WiMi Hologram Cloud is committed to developing AI technology to drive its digital industry and service industry. With the deepening of the construction of an intelligent and digital society, WiMi Hologram Cloud will become an important beneficiary of this opportunity.

It is reported that WiMi Hologram Cloud has now developed a 3D target recognition algorithm system based on deep learning. The System can learn and simulate the human brain vision system, which has the characteristics of multi-layer transmission from concrete to abstract. The original information will be abstracted by the algorithm system by its multi-layer neural network so that it can make the classification, identification, and prediction easier and more accurate in the subsequent steps. Deep learning ability is playing an increasingly important role in the field of artificial intelligence, such as image processing and natural language processing, and has great social value and economic benefits.

It can be said that ChatGPT is a great encouragement to the entire AI-related industry. For both technology companies and workers in the AI industry, it is necessary to think about the layout of the future technology ecological chain, and the direction of business applications. WiMi’s layout is more vertical. In the future, AI will be combined with applications in various industries with the continuous implementation of intelligence, and more business models will appear soon.

To Sum Up

ChatGPT has affected the layout direction of lots of large technology enterprises. Microsoft appears to be in the best position for its alliance with OpenAI; Google is ready to cooperate with ChatGPT competitors with its Apprentice Bard quickly; WiMi Hologram Cloud makes AI integrate with industry applications and its scene application has become more vertical. In addition, Zuckerberg took generative AI to one of the biggest topics this year.

Bill Gates even said that technology was as important as the Internet or a personal computer. As a branch of the AI industry, whether ChatGPT or AIGC, can bring new opportunities to the AI industry. It can be foreseen that artificial intelligence technology will become the breakthrough of global technological innovation in the future.

