Cosmetic Dentistry Market Growing Rapidly with Market Share, Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Technological Advancements in the Cosmetic Industry & Rising consumer awareness are likely to aid in the market growth of the cosmetic dentistry market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic Dentistry Market size is forecast to reach $28.11 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% during 2019-2024. Cosmetics dentistry market growth is characterized by the growing focus on dental aesthetics, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, and increasing disposable incomes of middle-class populations in developing nations. Increasing R&D investments and growing efforts on technological innovations will further enhance the overall market demand for cosmetics dentistry during the forecast period.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Cosmetic-Dentistry-Market-Research-501209

Key Takeaways

1. Europe dominates the cosmetic dentistry market owing to the availability of qualified dental practitioners and advancement in technology. The cosmetic dentistry market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. The growing popularity of medical aesthetics among the general population and increasing dental tourism in developing countries are likely to aid in the market growth of cosmetic dentistry. Cosmetics Dentistry market trends will be also provided in the report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses, es, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the cosmetics dentistry market will be provided in the report.

4. High Prices of dental imaging systems and lack of reimbursement will create hurdles for the cosmetic dentistry market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501209

Segment Analysis

1. Dental Systems and Equipment held the largest share in the cosmetic dentistry market in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2019-2024. This is mainly due to the wide range of applications of dental systems and equipment in different dental procedures. The dental systems and equipment segment includes dental aesthetics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, enameloplasty, gingivectomy, dental materials & dental implants.

2. Dental Clinics holds the major share of the cosmetic dentistry market in 2018. However, Hospitals are projected to witness significant growth of CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Owing to its well-developed infrastructure and the availability of high-end dental equipment in these facilities, hospitals are recognized as the best center for cosmetic dentistry. Increasing trends in minimally invasive cosmetic procedures coupled with increasing numbers of hospitals in both developed and developing countries will have a positive impact on segment growth.

3. Europe dominated the cosmetic dentistry market with a share of more than 33.4%, followed by North America and APAC. The presence of a large number of cosmetic dental manufacturers is increasing the cosmetic dentistry market demand in this region. The availability of highly qualified dental practitioners and a growing number of individuals opting for dental procedures in the country are helping in the growth of the market in that region. Advancements in dental technology have also helped in the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cosmetic Dentistry industry are -

1. 3M Company

2. A-Dec Inc.

3. Align Technology Inc

4. Biolase Inc.

5. Danaher Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Cosmetic Dentistry Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501209

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.