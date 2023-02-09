Bioceramics And Piezoceramics Market Size Expected to Reach USD 25.6 Billion with CAGR of 6.5% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Bioceramics &Piezoceramics Market size is estimated to reach US$25.6 billion by 2027 and is to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Bioceramics And Piezoceramics Market size is estimated to reach US$25.6 billion by 2027 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Bioceramics And Piezoceramics are ceramic materials made from chemical compounds such as alumina, hydroxyapatite, lead zirconate titanate or calcium phosphate. Bioceramics And Piezoceramics have high demand in major end-users such as medical & healthcare, automotive and aerospace sectors. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Bioceramics And Piezoceramics Market highlights the following areas -



1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Bioceramics And Piezoceramics Market, owing to the rapid increase in automotive production and hip replacement surgeries in the region which continues to propel its market demand.

2. High mechanical performance of Bioceramics And Piezoceramics is driving their usage in major end-use industries, thereby stimulating the market growth of such ceramics types.

3. The availability of substitutes for Bioceramics And Piezoceramics can hamper their usage in the medical & healthcare sector, thereby negatively impacting the Bioceramics And Piezoceramics industry outlook during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:



1. The medical grade held the largest share in the Bioceramics And Piezoceramics Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Medical grade Bioceramics And Piezoceramics that are made from either calcium phosphate, alumina or lead zirconate titanate, have high-temperature stability and mechanical strength.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Bioceramics And Piezoceramics Market share in 2021 up to 44%. The region is witnessing an increase in orthopedic surgeries and automotive production which is fueling the demand for Bioceramics And Piezoceramics for implant, sensors and actuator applications.

3. The medical & healthcare sector held the largest share in the Bioceramics And Piezoceramics market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In the medical & healthcare sector, bioceramics and piezoceramic, due to their strong bonding nature, are used as medical implants in orthopedic surgeries.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Bioceramics And Piezoceramics Industry are -



1. CoorsTek Inc.

2. CeramTech GmbH

3. Kyocera Corporation

4. Morgan Advance Material

5. Saint-Gobain Ceramic Material

