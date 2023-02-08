UAV Drones Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

UAV Drones Market Drivers Increasing Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in Commercial and Military Applications.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that UAV Drones Market is forecast to reach $46.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2020 to 2025. The increase in the worldwide procurement of military UAVs by defense forces is one of the most significant factors that are projected to drive UAV market growth. Also contributing to the growth of the UAV market is the growing use of UAVs in various commercial applications, such as tracking, surveying & mapping, precision agriculture, aerial remote sensing and drug distribution. Moreover, the evolution of new innovative technologies, such as collision avoidance and geo-fencing that make flying drones safer, has led to increased consumer drone adoption across the global industry. Its growth can be attributed to increased use of multi-rotor drones in the application of aerial photography and FPV racing. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The UAV Drones Market in North America is highly dominant due to the increasing use of UAVs for border and maritime surveillance activities in countries such as the US and Canada.

2. The increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles in commercial and military applications is one of the most significant factors expected to drive growth on the UAV market.

3. One of the major obstacles for the growth of the UAV market worldwide is the rules and regulations placed by various government agencies on the use of UAVs in civil & commercial applications.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The high rate of adoption of cameras for military and commercial applications is a key factor driving the growth of the UAV Drones Market for cameras. However, the market for sensors is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of around 16.4% during the forecast period 2020 - 2025.

2. A key factor driving the growth of the military drone market for border security applications is the increasing demand for long-endurance and highly stable UAV systems from armies worldwide to secure their frontiers. During the forecast period, the market for Search and Rescue applications is expected to grow to the highest CAGR of around 17.2%.

3. The largest UAV market in 2019 is estimated to be in North America accounting to around 46%. The increasing use of UAVs for border and maritime surveillance activities in countries like the US and Canada is driving the growth of North America's UAV marketplace.

4. UAVs have been used in various environments and high-risk roles in Canada, such as atmospheric research, including weather and atmospheric gas sampling and oceanographic investigation. The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 20.1% from 2020 through 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the UAV Drones industry are -

1. Northrop Grumman (US)

2. DJI (China)

3. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (US)

4. Parrot (France)

5. Thales (France)

