European Advanced Aerospace Coatings Market to Reach US$613 million by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Bolstering Growth of the Military Aerospace Sector driving the European Advanced Aerospace Coatings Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The European Advanced Aerospace Coatings Market size is estimated to reach US$613 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Advanced aerospace coatings are protective coatings formulated with various raw materials, alloys, tungsten carbide and resins such as acrylic, polyurethanes, epoxy and others. The advanced aerospace coatings offer maximum strength, high performance, abrasion and chemical resistance to various commercial, military and general aviation aircraft, thereby driving the European advanced aerospace coatings industry. In addition, the expanding aircraft fleet size, rising aerospace production and fast aircraft traffic are fueling its growth scope. The covid-19 outbreak resulted in a major hamper for the European advanced aerospace coatings market due to restricted air travel, a halt in production and other lockdown regulations. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Europes-Advanced-Aerospace-Coatings-Consumption-Forecast-Market-Research-508125

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the European Advanced Aerospace Coatings Market highlights the following areas -

1. The UK dominates the European Advanced Aerospace Coatings Market, owing to the growing aerospace production and significant advancement in military aerospace & defense projects, thereby propelling the growth of European Advanced Aerospace Coatings in this region.



2. The growing commercial aerospace industry is propelling the demand for the European Advanced Aerospace Coatings industry for various applications involving cabin structures, overhead panels, fuselage, landing gears and others, thereby contributing to the growing European advanced aerospace coatings market size.



3. The demand for polyurethanes resin is significantly growing over acrylics, epoxy and others, due to its renowned feature to withstand high temperatures, high abrasion resistance, chemical resistance and robust growth prospect in the automotive sector.



4. However, the high price of raw materials, including resins such as epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic and others act as a major challenge for the European advanced aerospace coatings industry.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508125

Segmental Analysis:

1. Polyurethane resin-based coatings usually offer better effectiveness and are a good sealant over epoxy. In addition, polyurethanes-based coatings have major utilization in various interior and exterior aerospace components are fuelling its demand in the European advanced aerospace coatings industry.

2. The aerospace sector in the UK is flourishing rapidly due to growth factors such as aircraft production trends, development in airport infrastructure, defense technologies and urbanization. According to the International Trade Administration, the commercial space industry in the UK accounted for US$22.

3. Advanced aerospace coatings have major applications in the commercial aerospace sector for exterior and interior components such as cabin structures, overhead panels, seating, fuselage, landing gear and others. The commercial aerospace industry is rapidly flourishing owing to growth factors such as rising air passenger traffic, growth in production for commercial aircraft and rising income.

4. The advanced aerospace coatings have major utilization in the military aerospace sector in various military aircraft, missile guides, spacecraft and others to improve the functional qualities and improve the air-pressure withstanding capability in extreme temperatures.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the European Advanced Aerospace Coatings Industry are -

1. AkzoNobel

2. PPG Industries

3. Praxair Inc

4. GE Aviation

5. PG Technologies Ltd.

Click on the following link to buy the European Advanced Aerospace Coatings Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508125



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Aerospace Coatings Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16441/aerospace-coatings-market.html

B. Industrial Coatings Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11724/industrial-coatings-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062