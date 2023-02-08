US Stair Lift Market – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising of the E-Commerce Industry in the Recent Times has Made a Positive Impact on the US Stair Lift Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that US Stair Lift Market size was valued $230.5million in 2019, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2025. The rising geriatric population especially including aged people having difficulty while climbing on the stairs and the growing home aesthetics are the most significant factors that are driving the US stair lift market. Furthermore, stair lifts provides the ability to be installed on any type of staircase, and are also added with optional features such as curved stair lift, straight stair lift and so on. These features thus meet the needs of the people making the adoption easy which will further lead to propel the US Stair Lift market growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The increasing demand for curved stair lift among the elderly population in the US is highly enhancing the stair lift market

2. The growing use of e-commerce platforms and the changing customer’s behavior towards online shopping are also making the trade of stair lifts more economical which is further fuelling the growth of the US stair lift market.

3. Moreover, the adoption of 3D imaging and virtual reality has also become the key factors that are significantly driving the US stair lift market.

4. The high cost of installation and the increasing requirement of electricity in order to run the stair lifts are the major disadvantages that are hindering the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. In 2019 Platinum Stairlift has launched curved stair lifts in order to address the growing demand for stair lift among the geriatric population. Thus, the growing demand for curved stair lift in the US will further fuel the growth of the stair lift market.

2. The majority of the sales occurs through the use of stair lift for indoor purposes and it is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% in 2019. The stair lifts can be mounted on any stairs irrespective of their installation location, indoor or outdoor surroundings.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the US Stair Lift industry are -

1. Acorn Stairlifts Inc.

2. Bruno Independent Living Aids

3. Harmar

4. Kumalift Co. Ltd.

5. Otolift

