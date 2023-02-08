C4-C8 Diol Market Size Expected to Reach USD 102 million with CAGR of 3.5% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Global C4-C8 Diol Market size is forecast to reach US$102 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global C4-C8 Diol Market primarily undergo further aldol condensation to offer oligomeric and dimeric derivatives. They can be categorized into a wide range of product types which include 1,4-Butanediol, 1,3-Butanediol, 2,2-Dimethylpropane-1,3-Diol (Neopentyl Glycol), Ethane-1,2-Diol (Ethylene Glycol), 1,5-Pentanediol, 1,6-Hexanediol, and other products. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the C4-C8 Diol Market highlights the following areas -



1. Adhesives & Sealants application held a significant share in the Global C4-C8 Diol market in 2021. C4-C8 diol is used in the production of polyester and polyurethane resins that offer a range of characteristics, excellent flexibility, and adhesion, which makes it ideal for use in adhesives and sealants.

2. Packaging industry held the largest share in the Global C4-C8 Diol market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for packaging across the world. For instance, recent insights from Interpack states that the global packaging industry is expected to grow by an annual rate of 3.5% from 2020 to 2024.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Global C4-C8 Diol Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for C4-C8 diol from the packaging sector of the region. According to a recent study published on Interpack, Asia accounted for the highest world share of packaging sales in 2020, an increase of 7.4% in comparison to 2019.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The adhesives & sealants held a significant share in the Global C4-C8 Diol Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for adhesives & sealants from the packaging sectors in multiple regions across the world. According to a recent study published by the European Adhesive and Sealant Industry in 2020, the adhesives & sealants sector saw an increase in its production activities across multiple regions.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Global C4-C8 Diol Market in 2021 up to 32%. The consumption of C4-C8 diol is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the packaging sector. For instance, China holds the largest market share around the world when it comes to food packaging.

3. The packaging industry held the largest share in the Global C4-C8 Diol Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2022 and 2027, owing to its increasing demand from the packaging industry. According to PMMI (The Association for Packaging and Processing), the North American beverage industry is expected to increase by 4.5% from 2018 to 2028, with the United States leading the beverage packaging sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the C4-C8 Diol Industry are -



1. Ashland Inc.

2. BASF SE

3. Fushun Tianfu Chemicals Co., Ltd.

4. Invista

5. Saudi International Petrochemical Company



