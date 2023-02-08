Nickel Acetylacetonate Market worth US$521.6 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growth in steel production and surge in demand for nickel is in turn boosting the Nickel Acetylacetonate Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Nickel Acetylacetonate Market size is estimated to reach a value of US$521.6 million by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Deprotonation of acetylacetone produces nickel acetylacetonate, a coordination complex. It's a paramagnetic dark green solid that dissolves in organic liquids. It forms the blue-green diaquo complex when it combines with water. It is mainly used as a catalyst or a precursor with nickel to accelerate chemical reactions. Bis(2,4-pentanedionato) nickel is synthesized from treatment of acetylacetonate with nickel nitrate along with base. This anhydrous complex serves as a precursor in nickel-based catalysis like nickel bis(cyclooctadiene). Nickel acetylacetonate has extensive application as an epoxy resin curing agent. Curing is a polymer chemistry and process engineering chemical process that results in the toughening or hardening of a polymer material by cross-linking polymer chains. The processes that result in a solid product from a liquid solution are referred to as curing.

The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Nickel Acetylacetonate Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global nickel acetylacetonate industry. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand for renewable energy.



2. Solar energy is expected to be the significant segment owing to the surge in demand for sustainable energy sources.



3. Global nickel acetylacetonate plays an important role in several industries, especially as a catalyst in nickel-based chemical processes which is expected to provide a significant growth opportunity for the Nickel Acetylacetonate Market size.

Segmental Analysis:



1. According to Nickel Institute, more than 2/3rd of nickel produced serves in stainless steel production. Thus, the versatility of nickel steel alloy in various applications and the surge in demand for nickel is in turn boosting the growth of the Nickel Acetylacetonate Market size.

2. The Asia Pacific was the leading region accounted for the largest Nickel Acetylacetonate Market share in 2021, with a share of over 36%. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for global nickel acetylacetonate in renewable energy industries in this region especially solar energy.

3. The water treatment segment held the largest Nickel Acetylacetonate Market share in 2021 and it accounted for around 35%. Stainless steel containing nickel is employed in water treatment. With a lifespan of more than 100 years, it provides the optimal mix of high strength and cheap maintenance, more than compensating for any increased initial expenditure.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nickel Acetylacetonate Industry are -

1. TCI America

2. Chem-Impex International

3. Alfa Aesar

4. Strem Chemicals

5. SynQuest Labs



