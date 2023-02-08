Environmental Remediation in Microbeads or Micro Plastics Market to Reach US$ 20.2 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Micro plastics released from such textile fibers expected to drive the growth of the Environmental Remediation in Microbeads or Micro Plastics Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Environmental Remediation in Microbeads or Micro Plastics Market size is forecast to reach US$ 20.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Micro plastics refer to fragments of any type of plastic that are less than 5 mm in length. They can occur from multiple sources such as sewage treatment plants, automobile tires, cosmetics industry, clothing and other sources. These micro plastics can be categorized into multiple plastic types which include polyester, polyethylene terephthalate, polypropylene, polyethylene plastic and more. In 2020, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for surgical masks as the primary medium of protection during the pandemic. A recent report from UNICEF stated that it had distributed around 301.3 million surgical masks and 22.2 million N95 respirators, which reached around 127 countries in 2020. Single-use face masks are primarily composed of polymers such as polypropylene, polyurethane, polyethylene, or polyester. Thus, an increase in consumption and littering of face masks resulted in an increase in micro plastics in the environment as such face masks could break down into smaller size particles upon degradation. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Clothing segment in Environmental Remediation in Microbeads or Micro Plastics industry held a significant share in 2021. According to a recent study on Polymer Degradation and Stability, various synthetic fibers which include polyester, nylon, acrylics and spandex, are usually shed from clothing which further breaks down into microbeads or micro plastics and persists in the environment.



2. According to the recent insights published by the European Investment Bank, approx. 80% of the total micro plastic pollution in the environment usually occurs from textiles, automobile tires and city dust.



3. North America dominated the Environmental Remediation in Microbeads or Micro Plastics market share in 2021, owing to the stringent government policies and regulations to mitigate the detrimental effects of micro plastics on the environment.



1. A recent article published on fibre2fashion states that Vietnam’s garment manufacturing business accounts for around 70% of the majority of businesses. It also states that the import of textiles and clothing by the United States increased by 26.79 % up to US$41.689 billion during the initial five months of 2021.

2. North America held the largest share in the Environmental Remediation in Microbeads or Micro Plastics market size in 2021 up to 35%. The consumption of remediation techniques for microbeads or micro plastics is particularly high in this region due to the stringent government policies and regulations to mitigate the detrimental effects of micro plastics on the environment.

3. The physical techniques held the largest share of around 33% in the Environmental Remediation in Microbeads or Micro Plastics market share in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the benefits it offers over other types of remediating techniques.

4. The facility will be able to treat 8 million cubic meters of wastewater per year. In this way, such new development of wastewater treatment plants is expected to increase the demand for micro plastics remediation techniques, thus, accelerating the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



1. AECOM

2. DEME NV

3. Jacobs Engineering Group

4. Tetra Tech, Inc.

5. Fluor Corp.



