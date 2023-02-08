ANIKA JACKSON TO LEAD FCM EXPANSION EFFORTS

Full Capacity Marketing Logo

San Diego-based agency seeks to bring new solutions to workforce & education

Anika will be instrumental in helping FCM build strategic partnerships that allow the company to collaborate with its clients from recruitment to retention.” — Celina Shands, CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To keep up with national demand for innovative student recruitment and retention and employer engagement strategies in workforce and education, Full Capacity Marketing Inc. (FCM) has hired Anika Jackson, host of the popular Your Brand Amplified® podcast, to support the company’s operational and expansion efforts.

Effective immediately, Jackson, who has more than 25 years of marketing experience, will assume the role of vice president of Operations. In that role, she will work to ensure FCM’s customers have access to cutting-edge solutions to address the student enrollment issues plaguing K-12, post-secondary education and workforce organizations.

“Our customers are finding that traditional ways of recruiting and retaining students no longer apply,” FCM Founder and CEO Celina Shands said. “As marketers, we must find new ways to reach and engage students who are questioning the value of higher education, job seekers who are affected by the digital divide and individuals across the workforce and education arena who are feeling the pressures of the economy and can’t see a way forward.”

Jackson will lead the FCM team in working with workforce and education organizations to adapt and pivot under these new circumstances.

“Anika will be instrumental in helping FCM build strategic partnerships that allow the company to collaborate with its clients from recruitment to retention,” Shands said. “As an instructor at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, her knowledge of the intersections between public relations, branding, and digital media management is a perfect match to grow our eFCM Learning Hub, which elevates the skill sets of our customers through on-demand and synchronous learning options.”

Jackson has worked with diverse brands and clients to build local and global interest and create meaningful, synergistic relationships between businesses and consumers. She serves on the advisory board for the UC Santa Barbara Women in Leadership executive program, is a member of the QuickBooks Small Business Council and contributes her knowledge and thought leadership for the benefit of multiple local, national, and global nonprofits. Jackson launched her marketing and business podcast in 2020, and it now has 30,000 monthly listeners and more than 500 5-star reviews.

Jackson shares, “Workforce and educational equity, engagement and retention are cornerstones of my work whether with clients, as a professor, or through my nonprofit endeavors, and I could not have asked for a better opportunity to create a positive impact than joining the team at FCM.”

###

Full Capacity Marketing, Inc. is a full-service marketing agency that collaborates with workforce and education organizations across the country to expertly and effectively communicate their value to customers, stakeholders and funders.



Central Valley Mother Lode College Consortia CTE Strong Workforce Promotional Video