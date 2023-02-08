Small Unmanned Aerial System Market Worth $24.1 Billion by 2026 at a Growth Rate of 16.38% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rise in the application of small UAVs by different Government agencies has been promoting the growth of Small Unmanned Aerial Systems in the global market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Small Unmanned Aerial System Market is estimated to reach $24.1 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 16.38% from 2021 to 2026. APAC is growing at the highest CAGR of 19.08% in the forecast period owing to the rapid rise in investment for the defense, commercial and law enforcement bodies in the Asia Pacific region, which are mostly dominated by the countries such as China, India, Australia and South Korea. These countries are allotting a considerable budget for their defence & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, border surveillance, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industries, construction sector, and others are enhancing the market growth in the forecast period. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Small Unmanned Aerial System Market highlights the following areas –

1. Adding up to this the significant rise in the investments and contracts from defence sector of various countries is boosting the small-UAS market during the forecast period.

2. In January 2021, the French Defense Procurement Agency DGA chose Parrot SA, to supply its micro drones, ANAFI USA for three corps of the French Army.

3. In FY 2019 budget, the Department of Defense had requested around $9.39 billion fund for unmanned systems and associated technologies. This includes funding for the procurement of 3,447 new air, ground, and sea drones.

Segmental Analysis:

By Size:

Very Small Unmanned aerial system is projected to reach US$ 12,787 million by 2026 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 16.26% during 2021-2026. Very small unmanned aerial system consists of nano and macro UAS. Nano unmanned aerial systems are upto 250 gm and macro UAS are generally from 250 gm to 2 kg. This small size unmanned aerial system is hugely adopted for recreational purpose.

By End Users:

Among all the applications, the Recreational applications held a significant amount of market share in 2020 as they have a market share of $1.3 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 18.37% during the period 2021-2026. The market is growing due to its wide adoption of monitoring and surveying of remote locations in the region.

By Geography:

Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market in North America region held significant market share of 36.6% in 2020. The adoption of sUASs in military applications, commercial applications and others are also witnessing the growth of sUASs in North America. Furthermore, many organizations like AirMap, Drone Map, Teal, Drone Seed, Cape and Others have also funded different technologies related to Small Unmanned Aerial Systems thereby driving the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Small Unmanned Aerial System Industry are -

1. DJI

2. Aerovironment Inc.

3. Parrot Drones SAS

4. Precision AWK

5. Airbus SAS

