Sevoflurane Source Market worth $250 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 1.7% - IndustryARC

The Sevoflurane Source Market has rising demand in the hospital, ambulatory surgery center, veterinary drugs, and others in the healthcare sector.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Sevoflurane Source Market size is estimated to reach US$250 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 1.7% from 2022 to 2027. The sevoflurane is general anesthesia that reduces the activity of central nervous system in the body. It is an ether compound that has fluoromethyl and 1, 1, 1, 3, 3, 3-hexafluroisopropyl as alkyl groups. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Sevoflurane Source Market highlights the following areas -



1. The sevoflurane source market size will increase owing to its rising application for surgical procedures, general anesthesia, veterinary drugs, and others during the forecast period.

2. The North America is the fastest growing region in the global sevoflurane source industry due to increasing demand from surgical procedures, growth in hospital infrastructure, and rising number of chronic diseases in this region, thereby boosting the growth in the market.

3. The rise in surgical procedures and treatment of various chronic diseases is boosting the demand of sevoflurane for inhalation anesthetics as induction and maintenance of the general anesthesia.

Segmental Analysis:



1. By application, the inhalation anesthesia segment accounted for the largest share in the sevoflurane source market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 2.2% during the forecast period. The growth of sevoflurane is influenced by its increasing application for general anesthesia during surgeries as induction and maintenance of the general anesthesia.

2. By geography, the North America is the fastest-growing region in the sevoflurane source market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 2.7% during the forecast period. The robust growth of sevoflurane in this region is influenced by the surge in applications for emerging accidental cases, cancer, and other diagnostic disorders.

3. By end-use industry, the hospitals segment held the largest sevoflurane source market share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 1.5% during the forecast period. The demand of sevoflurane is high in the hospital end-users owing to its growing application in surgeries, diseases treatment procedures, and others. This fluoromethyl 2, 2, 2,-trifluoro-1-(trifluoromethyl) ethyl ether offers applications in maintenance and induction of anesthetics in hospitals.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sevoflurane Source Industry are -



1. Baxter Healthcare Corp.

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. Jiangsu Hengrui

4. Lunan

5. Maruishi Pharmaceutical



