Indonesia Multilayer Barrier Films Market to Reach US$75 million by 2027 : IndustryARC

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Indonesia Multilayer Barrier Films Market size is forecasted to reach US$75 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Multilayer barrier films are majorly used as packaging films specifically in food and beverages industry. These are also referred to as co-extruded films as these are manufactured using multilayer coextrusion process. The several layers and combination of different materials improves the physical and mechanical properties of film such as heat and tear resistance, puncture resistance, and enhance the moisture barrier properties. The reactive and non-reactive nanoparticles are utilized in the manufacturing of barrier films in order to seal the defects and retain the moisture and oxygen. Titanium dioxide, calcium carbonate, and silicon dioxide are used as inorganic fillers in the production of thermo formable multilayer barrier film. Polyaniline thin films are manufactured using chemical polymerization of aniline with a substrate of polyethylene terephthalate.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Indonesia Multilayer Barrier Films Market highlights the following areas -



1. The remarkable growth in food and beverages is driving the growth of Indonesia multilayer barrier films market.

2. Multilayer barrier films play an important role in several applications such as food flavor, medical and pharmaceutical, and personal care and cosmetics which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the market.

3. Increase in demand from medical and healthcare sector is expected to provide substantial growth opportunities for the industry players.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Polyethylene segment held the largest Indonesia multilayer barrier films market share in 2021, with a share of over 25%. Material plays an important role in the production of multilayer barrier films in order to produce safe packaging and provide barrier to moisture and gases to ensure prolong shelf life.

2. According to ASEAN Briefing, more than 1.2 million Indonesians spend around US$2 billion o healthcare overseas annually. Thus, aforementioned factors depicts that the growth on medical and pharmaceutical industry is increasing the demand for multilayer barrier films market.

3. The food and beverages segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period in the Indonesia multilayer barrier films market. Multilayer barrier films play a significant role in food packaging in order to retain flavors and aroma and ensure the extended shelf life of the product. These films keep the freshness of food for a longer period of time by effectively blocking oxygen transmission and water vapor.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Indonesia Multilayer Barrier Films Industry are -

1. Amcor plc

2. Mondi

3. Toppan Inc.

4. Sealed Air Corporation

5. Printpack Inc.

