Radiation Hardened Electronics Market | Driving Factors, Industry Challenges and Segmentation Analysis

Rising demand for radiation hardened electronics market propels the growth of the radiation hardened and radiation tolerant electronics market in the U.S.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiation Hardening is the process of developing electronic components that continue to resist the damages caused by ionizing radiation encountered in high-altitude flights, around nuclear reactors, particle accelerators and in the space flights. Radiation Hardened Electronics Market are one of the highly emerging markets with diverse range of applications across varied industry verticals such as Aerospace, Military & Defense and others. With the rising number of ballistic missiles in the inventory of global militaries, the demand for radiation hardened electronic equipment is on the rise. Typically these equipment require less tolerance than satellite electronics. With the rising global military budgets combined with the arms race between Russia, China and the U.S, the market for military radiation hardened devices and equipment, particularly for missiles is set to rise significantly. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Radiation Hardened Electronics Market highlights the following areas –

1. Growing prevalence of radiation hardened electronics in space applications coupled with the increase in demand for failure free critical components in military & defense applications are driving the growth of the market.

3. North America is expected to dominate the global Radiation Hardened Electronics Market by forecast 2025. With the U.S. country accounted for the majority of shares followed by Canada and Mexico. The biggest market driver for radiation-hardened electronics is low-Earth-orbit space applications in communications and Earth observation.

Segmental Analysis:

By Material:

By Material the Market is segmented as Silicon, Hydrogenated Amorphous Silicon, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, Gallium Arsenide, Others. Silicon is witnessing a significant growth in the market as electronic components made up of silicon are preferred for innovative solutions as they support both strategic and space missions. The increase in the interest of manufacturers to build critical microelectronic devices such as microprocessor with enhanced reliability to withstand even in harsh conditions such as space and military field deployments.

By Industry Verticals:

By Industry Verticals the market is segmented into Aerospace, Military & Defense, Nuclear, Space, Medical, Space, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Others. Military & Defense sector is witnessing a significant growth in the market to cut down time of testing, assembly and manufacture. Powerful ISR payloads enabled by the supercomputing performance of modern processors and computers are being developed and deployed in operated and un-operated ground, sea, air, and especially space platforms.

By Geography:

Rising demand for radiation hardened electronics market propels the growth of the radiation hardened and radiation tolerant electronics market in the U.S. The government’s demand for systems that are hardened for weapons effects, such as the SBIRS [Space-Based Infrared Surveillance] system to monitor for weapons launches and other initiatives like global positioning system (GPS) program to update the nation’s navigation satellites electronic components that will be able to survive and operate through nuclear events etc. further creates opportunities for the rad-hard products market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Radiation Hardened Electronics Industry are -

1. Microsemi Corporation

2. BAE System

3. Xilinx Inc

4. Honeywell Aerospace

5. Texas Instruments Inc.

