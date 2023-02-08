Censinet Announces New Podcast “Risk Never Sleeps” Focusing on The People Protecting Patient Safety Across Healthcare
“Risk Never Sleeps” Listeners Will Get to Know Top Healthcare Leaders with Special Insight on Protecting Patient Safety from Cyber ThreatsBOSTON, MA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced a new podcast series, “Risk Never Sleeps”, that celebrates the people protecting patient safety from cyber threats across the healthcare industry. Hosted by Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet, the new series launches today, with 5 episodes available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and all major podcast streaming platforms.
“As host of the Risk Never Sleeps podcast, I am honored to be joined by authentic and visionary healthcare leaders who have dedicated themselves to protecting patient safety,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Listeners will truly enjoy hearing about the rich professional journeys and personal passions of our guests – these digital health and cybersecurity pioneers have shared amazing personal insights and experiences which our listeners can apply to their own efforts in delivering better and safer care to patients.”
With each episode, Ed explores the background and experience of top clinical, digital, information technology, cybersecurity, risk and compliance leaders in healthcare leaders CIO, CISO, or Risk leader about their personal story and experiences drawn from a career dedicated to protecting patient safety. The first 5 episodes available today include 4 industry experts (in alphabetical order) across leading healthcare systems and technology providers and an exclusive interview with Special Guest, ChatGPT:
● Erik Decker, CISO, Intermountain Health
● Drex Ford, Executive Healthcare Strategist, Crowdstrike
● John D. Halamka, MD, President, Mayo Clinic Platform
● Lucia Milica Stacey, CISO, Proofpoint
● Special Guest: Exclusive interview with ChatGPT
“We need to disrupt our own business models…Doctors and administrators in healthcare will not be replaced by A.I.,” said John Halamka, MD, President, Mayo Clinic Platform in a recent episode on the subject of artificial intelligence. “However, doctors and administrators who use A.I. will replace those who don’t.”
Risk Never Sleeps podcast listeners will get to know these healthcare leaders personally as well as professionally as they discuss why they chose healthcare, tough lessons learned throughout their experiences, and their provocative opinions on the future of healthcare.
“I look at cybersecurity from a public health perspective and resilience of the healthcare system at the regional and national level in addition to the organization,” said Erik Decker, CISO, Intermountain Health in a recent episode on what keeps him up at night. “When you think about the patient's right to access emergency or trauma care, we’re all connected in a large ecosystem at the end of the day – and when one is hit, it makes an impact on all of us.”
The “Risk Never Sleeps” podcast will be available in both audio and video formats, and episodes will be released twice a month. Upcoming 2023 episodes include:
● 2/22 - Aaron Miri, SVP and Chief Digital & Information Officer, Baptist Health
● 3/8 - John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk, American Hospital Association
● 3/22 - Karen Blanchette, Executive Director, PAHCOM
● 4/5 - Dan Dodson, CEO, Fortified Health Security
The Risk Never Sleeps Podcast is delivered in partnership with Censinet and Outcomes Rocket. The Risk Never Sleeps Podcast cast opening theme song, Bus without Brakes, is provided by Del Piombo.
For more information about the Risk Never Sleeps podcast and to check upcoming episodes throughout the year, please visit https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/riskneversleeps
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
