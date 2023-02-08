Cyber Security Tribe Launches, Content for CISOs, by CISOs
New Media site to provide content written by industry leading Cyber Security professionals to share their expertise and to help fellow Cyber professionals.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tribe Media LLC., dba Cyber Security Tribe has launched its website, www.cybersecuritytribe.com, to help equip cyber security professionals with online resources that provide thought leadership and expertise from the world's most renowned cyber security professionals, as well as the latest developments in the market, how to guides, and analysis of major incidents and market trends.
The content provided is written by industry leading Cyber Security professionals who want to share their expertise and experience to help fellow Cyber Security professionals. This means the content is for Cyber Security professionals written by Cyber Security professionals.
The Cyber Security Tribe is steered by an advisory board of eight CISO’s and Cyber leaders providing their insight and knowledge through content and advice to ensure the website is covering all aspects critical to the profession, so unlike many other content platforms which have more of a focus on technology, the Cyber Security Tribe includes, People, Process and Technology.
Dorene Rettas, a co-founder of the Cyber Security Tribe adds: “I am incredibly proud of what we have built along with our esteemed Board; the content and UI will provide a positive impact to the Cyber Security industry.”
The Cyber Security Tribe has partnered with a leading podcaster, a world known conference provider and an award partner who specifically champions women in Cyber Security. Cyber Security Tribe will lead a diverse and inclusive platform that provides insight and thought leadership for all, which will empower those interested in joining the cyber security workforce and keep those already within it well advised. The goal is to provide content which will help them in their role to protect their organization's data, their employees' data, their personal brand and their mental health.
If you are interested in becoming a partner or learning how to get involved, please reach out to Dorene directly using the contact information below.
