Dream Pairs Launches New Comfortable Stand-All-Day Pumps: Adina

NORTH BERGEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dream Pairs, a leading female footwear brand, is excited to announce the Adina pumps, an alternate version of the Stand-All-Day comfort pumps designed for women standing all day. The top-choice shoe store had previously launched the first series of Stand-All-Day comfortable pumps - Edena and Edenia to complement women's fashionista accessories. And today, Adina is unveiled with more modern detailing with improved features and support, particularly to aid office work and daily activities.

Sole Flexi Insole - Walk with comfort that feels like a massage.

Standing or walking in heels for long hours can be energy-draining and uncomfortable. But with a pair of comfortable pumps designed with well-fitted interiors/exteriors, it is vice-versa.

The Dream Pairs Edena and Edenia pumps feature a Sole Flexi Insole comprising a sculpted shape that keeps the foot firm and a flexible fit to disperse body weight. The thin strip also prevents exposure to friction and relieves pressure where needed.

Besides, the Sole Flexi insole features a 2mm latex layer that adds softness and support for all-day wear and a 4mm thick foam that provides adequate arch and heel support. Also, Adina's skin-friendly top layer is super soft on the skin and reduces friction while distributing pressure evenly.

Adina is here with lots of improvement.

The Dream Pairs' first versions of the Stand-All-Day comfortable pumps, Edena and Edenia, are widely acclaimed as great products by its ever-rising customers. However, Dream Pairs aims to continue to improve their shoe's comfort and style and tick every box required in heels. This explains the unveiling of the Adina, in addition to their Stand-All-Day comfortable pumps designed to provide foot contact for all-day relief.

Added to its unmatched all-day comfort and advantage of Sole Flexi mentioned above, Adina avails pumps lovers of the following improvements:

●A padded deeper toe box that protects and minimizes discomfort, making the shoes more comfortable than the earliest version.

●Adina's sophisticated pointed-toe silhouette complements outfits with elegance while maintaining optimum support and style. Even so, the shoes come in classic colors to match prospective customers' preferences and a Geometric block heel to distribute body weight evenly.

●With the new arrays of insoles, Adina poses as an advanced footwear with limitless styling options for fashion enthusiasts.

About Dream Pairs

Helping women and children look great on every occasion since 2009, Dream Pairs (https://www.dreampairshoes.com) is a top female footwear brand focused on offering a wide range of quality, stylish, and comfortable women's shoes, such as knee-high boots, comfort pumps, heels, etc. With the belief that a great pair of shoes is an effortless way to exude confidence, passion, and positivity, Dream Pairs make footwear available for fashion lovers in unique designs and prices that won't break the bank.