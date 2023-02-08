Fireclay Tile Expands Budget-Friendly Essentials Collection with New Satin Finish
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireclay Tile, a Certified B-Corp handmade tile manufacturer and retailer, is pleased to introduce a new satin finish and one new size to its budget-friendly Essentials Collection. These additions will be available exclusively in Fireclay’s Quick Ship Shop, in stock, and ready to ship in five days or less.
Originally launched in a gloss finish, the introductory Essentials range was inspired by the iconic color palette of the Pacific Northwest which is home to Fireclay Tile’s new Spokane, Washington Factory where these tiles are produced. Now each of these eight timeless colors is available in a smooth, sophisticated satin finish.
Satin Essentials are available in two sizes: the modern, best-selling 3x9 Field Tile and an 8” Hexagon, a brand-new addition to the Essentials line and one of the most popular shapes for flooring applications. This new finish offers more grip underfoot making it suitable for walls and residential floors.
3x9s are priced at $12/SqFt and 8” Hexagons are priced at $16/SqFt, making both shapes attractive options for large-scale commercial specifications as well as budget-conscious residential projects.
These additions join Fireclay’s most budget-friendly price point ever. Between Essentials Gloss and Satin offerings, you can now choose from eight inspired colors, two distinct finishes, and four versatile shapes starting at just $10/SqFt.
Essentials also qualify for Fireclay’s standard Trade discounts and Commercial volume pricing, making this USA-made Tile even more accessible.
About Fireclay Tile:
Since 1986, Fireclay Tile has been committed to making tile a better way. This mission has earned them B Corp and Climate Neutral certification as well as a reputation for producing the most coveted handmade tile available. Made to order, Fireclay offers an array of materials, alongside complimentary design services for homeowners, a program for residential trade professions, and dedicated commercial support for large projects. Their customers can boast that their beautiful, sustainably made tile is handcrafted with 100% renewable energy, which qualifies for industry-leading certifications, including LEED. Their products are also made for good. From their partnerships with Allies in Arts, National Parks Conservation Association, and its Pledge1% commitment, they work and design with good intentions.
Fireclay Tile
Originally launched in a gloss finish, the introductory Essentials range was inspired by the iconic color palette of the Pacific Northwest which is home to Fireclay Tile’s new Spokane, Washington Factory where these tiles are produced. Now each of these eight timeless colors is available in a smooth, sophisticated satin finish.
Satin Essentials are available in two sizes: the modern, best-selling 3x9 Field Tile and an 8” Hexagon, a brand-new addition to the Essentials line and one of the most popular shapes for flooring applications. This new finish offers more grip underfoot making it suitable for walls and residential floors.
3x9s are priced at $12/SqFt and 8” Hexagons are priced at $16/SqFt, making both shapes attractive options for large-scale commercial specifications as well as budget-conscious residential projects.
These additions join Fireclay’s most budget-friendly price point ever. Between Essentials Gloss and Satin offerings, you can now choose from eight inspired colors, two distinct finishes, and four versatile shapes starting at just $10/SqFt.
Essentials also qualify for Fireclay’s standard Trade discounts and Commercial volume pricing, making this USA-made Tile even more accessible.
About Fireclay Tile:
Since 1986, Fireclay Tile has been committed to making tile a better way. This mission has earned them B Corp and Climate Neutral certification as well as a reputation for producing the most coveted handmade tile available. Made to order, Fireclay offers an array of materials, alongside complimentary design services for homeowners, a program for residential trade professions, and dedicated commercial support for large projects. Their customers can boast that their beautiful, sustainably made tile is handcrafted with 100% renewable energy, which qualifies for industry-leading certifications, including LEED. Their products are also made for good. From their partnerships with Allies in Arts, National Parks Conservation Association, and its Pledge1% commitment, they work and design with good intentions.
Fireclay Tile
Fireclay Tile
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram