Dr. Mark X. Lowney (AKA Real Dr.FeelGood) Presents "The Truth About Bio-Identical Hormone Optimization"
This revolutionary treatment helped thousands of women to reclaim optimal health.
I consider Bio-Identical Hormone Optimization preventative medicine as well as "feel good" medicine.”FALL RIVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mark Lowney (AKA Real Dr. FeelGood) is the founder of StudioEros in Fall River, MA. He is the first and only physician in New England who is double board certified in Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Lowney is nationally recognized as one of the U.S.'s leading hormone optimization doctors. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and a Fellow of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is also the founder of Advanced Body Sculpting of New England and president of Highland Obstetrics and Gynecology.
— Dr. Mark X. Lowney
In this podcast, Dr. Lowney helps women to discover what Bio-Identical Hormone Optimization is and how this revolutionary technology can transform their health, and why symptoms like fatigue, menopausal weight gain, or a low sex drive could be a thing of the past. The listener will also learn who would benefit from Bio-Identical Hormone Optimization, what symptoms she is currently experiencing, and how and why those symptoms would diminish or disappear completely with BHRT.
Dr. Mark X. Lowney
StudioEros
+1 508-672-5260
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
The Truth About Bio-Identical Hormone Optimization - Preview