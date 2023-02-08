SCAN Health Plan Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran Michael Blea as Chief Growth Officer
Blea Brings End-to-End Experience in Medicare and Healthcare Sales to New RoleLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, one of the Nation's largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, today announced the appointment of Michael Blea to Chief Growth Officer. In his new role, Blea will report to Karen Schulte, President of SCAN’s Medicare Division.
"We are thrilled to have Michael join SCAN’s leadership team at such an exciting time in the organization,” said Schulte. “As SCAN continues to expand and diversify the way we serve older adults, Michael’s vast knowledge of Medicare delivery channels and proven track record of scaling healthcare organizations aligns with SCAN’s trajectory of growth.”
In his new role, Blea will be responsible for SCAN’s Medicare sales channels across the organization’s service areas--currently in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.
“I have long admired SCAN’s work and mission,” said Blea. “As Chief Growth Officer, I look forward to optimizing SCAN’s sales channels to best support the organization’s continued expansion.”
“Michael’s extensive experience in leading sales teams in new markets while securing consumer loyalty and strong partnerships is a valuable asset for our organization,” noted Schulte.
With more than 25 years of experience in the health insurance industry, Blea has had a distinguished career with the Medicare broker channel. Prior to joining SCAN, Blea served as the Vice President & General Manager for Golden Outlook (acquired by Optum Health & UnitedHealth One). During his tenure with Golden Outlook, he developed a unique business model to increase Medicare membership growth and the infrastructure to scale business which led to it developing into one of the Nation's largest field marketing organizations. Blea also held various roles at HealthNet of California and leadership roles at Secure Horizons/PacifiCare and served as President for Alignment Health Advisors, expanding distribution in California, Florida, and North Carolina.
Blea’s appointment comes on the heels of SCAN's recent news that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Oregon-based CareOregon to combine as a mission-driven not-for-profit healthcare organization under the name HealthRight Group, bringing together the expertise and resources of two nationally renowned organizations to improve access for people traditionally underserved by the US healthcare system.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members across California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
