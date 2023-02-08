TJJD's online Caregiver Training series resumes this month, helping loved ones with their youth's transition home

By John McGreevy, TJJD Communications

Starting February 21, TJJD resumes its Texas Model Training for TJJD Youth Caregivers and Families. It’s an interactive training series that offers family and caregivers an overall approach to understanding the Texas Model and using it to help their kids while in TJJD facilities and after they return home.

This is all done via live Zoom classes that run for six weeks. Participants only need an email address and a phone, tablet, or computer with internet access.

Tatrina Bailey-Josephs, Texas Model Implementation Sustainment Leader at TJJD, has high expectations for the initiative.

"The seminars contain information about Texas Model subjects including healthy coping skills, how to attain emotional/behavioral regulation, the significance of connection, behavioral correction strategies, and other tools and techniques for helping adolescents achieve success," she said.

At the end of each session, there will be time for questions or to share your experiences with your youth and the Texas Model.

Each time a parent, caregiver, or family member participates in one of these six sessions, the youth’s file is updated to reflect that. After you complete the series, or at least most of it, your youth’s case manager or parole officer may reach out to you to schedule a virtual meeting with you and your youth to discuss how the Texas Model strategies have benefitted your youth. The youth can share which regulation tools are working and which portions of the Texas Model programming might be helpful upon returning home. The transition from facility to community has an increased potential for success when youth and their caregivers have opportunities to explore the tools and skills The Texas Model provides.

The series will be offered four times this year:

Session 1: February 21 st - March 28th

- March 28th Session 2: May 9 th - June 13th

- June 13th Session 3: August 8 th - September 5th

- September 5th Session 4: October 17t h- November 21st

To sign up for these sessions, or to get more information, contact your child’s case manager.