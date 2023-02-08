LOOFT Launches their Comfort Service
LOOFT launches ultimate home heating & cooling solution combining tech & design. Includes AI-powered service & energy-efficient device.
Our goal is to provide homeowners with the ultimate comfort experience, while also doing our part to reduce the strain on electrical grids and help combat climate change.”DE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, LOOFT is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary home heating and cooling solution. This new device and service combines innovative technology with sleek design to provide the ultimate comfort experience for homeowners.
The LOOFT device provides efficient heating and cooling for any room in the home, and is designed to work with any type of window. It is easy to install, and requires no complicated setup or ongoing maintenance. The device is also included, right to your doorstep, with any membership to LOOFT.
Device aside, a LOOFT membership is the true value add. The service is designed to optimize the unit’s energy consumption using A.I. while keeping the indoor temperature perfectly balanced through the use of sensors embedded in the device. The service is accessed through the LOOFT app which provides detailed energy consumption reports, personalized temperature recommendations and warnings, and the machine learning that helps users maximize their energy savings and minimize their impact on the environment. Additional benefits include Air Filters to the customer’s door every 3 months, free repairs or replacements, and even potential FREE unit upgrades when the next version of the LOOFT Comfort Device launches in addition to many other quality of life benefits.
LOOFT is committed to reducing the strain on electrical grids, and to doing its part to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The A.I alone is estimated to make the device 10% more efficient than traditional heating and cooling systems, making it a smart choice for homeowners looking to lower their carbon footprint and reduce their energy costs. If upgrading from an older unit, this efficiency can jump up to 50 - 60% more than units in homes right now.
"We're thrilled to bring this innovative solution to market," said Joe, CEO of LOOFT. "Our goal is to provide homeowners with the ultimate comfort experience, while also doing our part to reduce the strain on electrical grids and help combat climate change. We believe the LOOFT Service and Device is the future of home heating and cooling, and we can't wait for people to experience it for themselves!"
The LOOFT device is now available for pre-order through a limited time crowdfunding campaign, with a special 40% discount for early adopters.
To secure it now, head over to their campaign page, and get the best deal in Air today.
For more information about LOOFT, please visit www.joinlooft.com
