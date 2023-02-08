Affordable Financing for the F-150

The nation's favorite truck with reasonable financing

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first month of 2023 Newsweek announced the most popular truck in America. Just like the last 46 years, the Ford F-series lead the way. It’s no secret that the United States’ best-selling truck is undisputed. In most states, the F-150 dominates used car sales.

For almost five decades, the Ford F-Series has aged like fine wine, adding features that make the car more reliable each year. To get a best-in-class truck, people have to pay steep prices to get it. The average truck costs around $650 a month to finance. This is on point with the F-150, except that the popular pickup can cost well over $700 monthly based on financing options.

For many, even $500 monthly is a lot to pay for a vehicle. So, what can people do to get an F-150 without going into debt? Plan the purchase to avoid a large down payment and excessive interest and fees.

savings.club offers personalized financing for anyone. The club allows members to take control of their own financial wealth and build equity toward their next car. Compared to the usual average payments between 600 and 700 dollars a month, savings.club can help people finance an F-150 for less than $500 a month.

How can the club charge such low rates? Since it’s a savings club and not a bank, the interest makes all the difference. Traditional financing through other financial institutions costs thousands of dollars over time. With savings.club, customers only pay a fixed administration fee throughout the contract period. With rates that never surpass 9.9%, the fact of the matter is that no bank or dealership charges less.

With no down payment or interest to worry about, car payments don't have to be a hassle anymore. Instead of paying off a car as it loses its value, savings.club helps people build equity so that vehicle payments and maintenance aren’t a headache.



About savings.club

savings.club is smart funding for smart people. With planning and patience, anyone can get the car they want. The company gives members all the tools they need to buy a car without taking a hefty loan from the bank. Using a common fund for member purchases keeps the power and the cash in the hands of the people.

