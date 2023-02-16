Invo Solutions Expands Invo Insider Event for 2023
Hundreds of financial institutions were represented at the 12 Invo Insiders hosted in 2022. That number should grow in 2023.
We want to provide banks and credit unions with a resource that illuminates emerging strategies in banking.”SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year, Invo Solutions unveiled the Invo Insider, a monthly interactive webinar event for community banks and credit unions. They launched this event to "create a monthly experience that provides insight into customer service innovation, results-proven operational strategies and genuine community to community banks and credit unions," in the words of President and COO Jake Martin. After a successful first season, Martin has announced the expansion of this series, which includes a monthly YouTube live stream, the launch of the Invo Insider Podcast, and in-depth monthly case studies to be released with each event.
— Jake Martin
"The Invo Insider was a dramatic success last year and reached hundreds of financial institutions," Martin said, with nearly 200 banks and credit unions represented. "This year, we wanted to make it even more accessible by streaming monthly without restriction to YouTube."
Last year's Insider streamed through Webex and was by invitation only. Now, anybody can participate without an invite, which includes an exclusive case study and the chance to win a Yeti hard cooler. These streams are hosted on Invo's YouTube channel, typically happening the first Wednesday of each month.
"We want to provide banks and credit unions with a resource that illuminates emerging strategies in banking, the tools that equip those strategies, and allow their peers to share exactly how they have been successful in achieving results with powerful strategic vision,” Martin said. "Our format is high-energy, interactive, a lot of fun but also peer-centric. Based on feedback from attendees, the most popular aspect of the Insider was the interviews we conducted. This year, we want to take that even further."
In 2022, Martin interviewed 12 executives from 12 different financial institutions, focusing on a variety of topics. This year, these interviews will be even more in-depth with the launch of the Invo Insider Podcast.
"I am personally so excited for where this event is going," Martin said. "We hear time and time again that the Insider is providing this industry with content they aren’t getting anywhere else. Bringing a spotlight to those individuals pioneering a new way of doing banking, within institutions of all sizes across the United States and beyond, I believe we are building a community keenly focused on improving the customer experience. We're talking to folks on the ground and we can't wait to keep doing it in 2023."
About Invo Solutions: Invo Solutions was founded in 2012 to develop the industry’s first video banking experience. Their staff has combined more than 75 years of experience and founded Invo within a financial institution to solve a unique problem in the industry. The customer engagement platform created by Invo Solutions continues to bridge the gap between physical and digital channels, creating even more ways for customers to reach their financial institutions
Hope Solomon
Invo Solutions
+1 855-468-6843
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube