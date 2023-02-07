Cinema Verde Presents Live Film Director Discussions Feb. 9-14, 2023
Join the Director’s Roundtable discussions daily February 9-14 to chat with our talented filmmakers in our private forum @CinemaVerde.org.
Environmental awareness and education are at the core of our mission. Cinema Verde is here to lead the way to a sustainable future.”USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinema Verde Environmental Film Festival Roundtable Discussion
— Trish Riley, Cinema Verde Director
Cinema Verde will launch its 14th annual film festival on February 9th to February 14th. You can find the festival program here: https://www.cinemaverde.org/events/2023-film-festival
Cinema Verde will host a series of roundtable discussions February 9th to February 14th with independent, award-winning environmental filmmakers throughout the 9th and 14th of February 2023.
Join the Director’s Roundtable discussions daily February 9-14
to chat with our talented filmmakers:
February 9, 2023 7pm EST
Keil Orion, Alexa Elliot, Craig Leon
February 10, 2023 7pm EST
Liz Smith, Sebastian Segura
February 11, 2023 11am EST
Katharine Parsons, Pamela Hoge, Stenka Quillet
February 12, 2023 2pm EST
Marcela Moran, Sally Heims
February 13, 2023 5pm EST
Sam Kauffmann, Terry Melvin, Kelly Sorenson
February 14, 2023 11am EST
Julia Blagny, Jennifer Adler, Ian Segebarth, Anthony Meindl, Ralph King
“Environmental awareness and education are at the core of our mission,” says Founding Director Riley and adds: “Learning about different and diverse parts of our world, practicing appreciation for our natural world, and observing different insights from our eco-filmmakers is a way to inspire change in times when the state of our world could easily cause us to freeze. Cinema Verde is here to lead the way to a sustainable future.”
Members can join the live chat and get to know our talented filmmakers in the members-only community forum. Join the Director’s Roundtable discussions daily February 9-14 to chat with our talented filmmakers.
