Cinema Verde Presents Live Film Director Discussions Feb. 9-14, 2023

USA, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinema Verde Environmental Film Festival Roundtable DiscussionCinema Verde will launch its 14th annual film festival on February 9th to February 14th. You can find the festival program here: https://www.cinemaverde.org/events/2023-film-festival Cinema Verde will host a series of roundtable discussions February 9th to February 14th with independent, award-winning environmental filmmakers throughout the 9th and 14th of February 2023.Join the Director’s Roundtable discussions daily February 9-14to chat with our talented filmmakers:February 9, 2023 7pm ESTKeil Orion, Alexa Elliot, Craig LeonFebruary 10, 2023 7pm ESTLiz Smith, Sebastian SeguraFebruary 11, 2023 11am ESTKatharine Parsons, Pamela Hoge, Stenka QuilletFebruary 12, 2023 2pm ESTMarcela Moran, Sally HeimsFebruary 13, 2023 5pm ESTSam Kauffmann, Terry Melvin, Kelly SorensonFebruary 14, 2023 11am ESTJulia Blagny, Jennifer Adler, Ian Segebarth, Anthony Meindl, Ralph King“Environmental awareness and education are at the core of our mission,” says Founding Director Riley and adds: “Learning about different and diverse parts of our world, practicing appreciation for our natural world, and observing different insights from our eco-filmmakers is a way to inspire change in times when the state of our world could easily cause us to freeze. Cinema Verde is here to lead the way to a sustainable future.”Members can join the live chat and get to know our talented filmmakers in the members-only community forum. Join the Director’s Roundtable discussions daily February 9-14 to chat with our talented filmmakers.THANKS to Our Sponsors! Let us showcase sustainable business!Thank you for your support!Contact Info:Name: Trish Riley, DirectorOrganization: Cinema VerdeEmail: Trish@cinemaverde.orgCinema Verde is a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide environmental education to diverse audiences through film, arts and community events. We are supported by generous donations, sponsorships from sustainable businesses and organizations, and private and public foundations. Cinema Verde is designated as a 501(c)(3) public charity by the IRS: Contributions may be tax deductible. Solicitation License# CH33749. Cinema Verde is funded in part by Visit Gainesville, Alachua County and by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

