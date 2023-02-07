Annual insideLINES Podcast Is Back During Super Bowl Week, Featuring NFL Players at Neiman Marcus
Live Podcast Event will feature brunch, cocktails, a fashion show, and curated conversation
Just like the Super Bowl, this event is the biggest stage for incredible women to display their talents and connect with one another.”PHEONIX, AZ, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atoya Burleson and Tia Avril are back again with their annual insideLINES podcast, making it a live event! The Super Bowl Week experience titled “The Route to Becoming YOU” will take place at Neiman Marcus in Scottsdale, AZ, on February 11, 2023, at 12 PM.
Co-hosts Atoya Burleson and Tia Avril will lead conversations with successful and unapologetic women in and around business, sports, mental health, philanthropy, plus a few surprises. The first quarter of panels will feature successful and unapologetic women who own their own businesses. This will be followed by a couples panel, a Half Time Chalk Talk, and a fashion show presented by Neiman Marcus. Notable Guests include:
- Atoya Burleson, insideLINES
- Tia Avril, insideLINES
- Devon Kennard, NFL Arizona Cardinals
- Cliff Avril, Super Bowl Champion
- Nate Burleson, NFL Network/CBS Mornings
- Rachel Lindsey, Extra TV
- Samantha Ponder, Sunday NFL Countdown
- Nneka Ogwumike WNBA Player & President of WNBPA
- Cari Champion, American Broadcast Journalist, The Cari Champion Show
“Just like the Super Bowl, this event is the biggest stage for incredible women to display their talents and connect with one another. This Live show entitled “Becoming You” is about great conversation, fierce fashion, football, and fun! You don’t want to miss this excitement.” - Atoya Burleson, insideLINES
To learn more about insideLINES click here. To register your media outlet to cover please register here.
ABOUT insideLINES PODCAST
Empowering millions of women across the globe, insideLINES is breaking barriers through raw and real conversations. From entrepreneurs to athletes, mothers to football lovers - this revolutionary movement has something for everyone! Tune in as inspiring game changers share their stories about sportsmanship, marriage dynamics and career milestones. Through its live Super Bowl shows, thousands of downloads per episode, all-women fantasy league, & podcast dining experience – insideLINEs continues on its mission to encourage female solidarity by creating a safe space where courageous identities are celebrated!
