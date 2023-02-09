Best of 2023 Business Grant to Award $15,000 to Kids’ Camp & Class Providers
We know how difficult the last 3 years have been for kids’ camp and class providers. The business grant can be used to purchase equipment, develop curriculum, train counselors, or award scholarships.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActivityHero is excited to announce the Best of 2023 Business Grant, an initiative aimed at supporting and recognizing outstanding kids' activity providers. The contest offers a total of $15,000 in cash and awards to 18 finalists in the United States.
— Peggy Chang
"We know how difficult the last three years have been for kids’ camp and class providers. The business grant can be used to purchase equipment, develop curriculum, train counselors, or award scholarships. Our goal is to support and showcase the best kids' activity providers," said Peggy Chang, CEO of ActivityHero. "This contest is a great opportunity for parents and kids to discover the best programs in their area and recognize the providers they love."
The competition, which runs from March 1 to April 30, 2023, is open to all eligible businesses that have been in operation for at least six months and offer kids' camps or enrichment classes. The winners will be selected based on voting, positive reviews, and a written submission.
Contest Details:
- $15,000 total cash and awards
- 18 Finalists will be selected in the United States
- Prizes include cash business grants, credit for 4imprint Branded Promotional Products, and ActivityHero online marketing.
Previous ActivityHero grant recipients have included Project Ember and Rock Band Land.
For the best chance at becoming a finalist, activity providers should enter by February 28, 2023. For more information, visit https://ActivityHero.com/go/grant.
About ActivityHero:
ActivityHero.com is the leading online marketplace for kids’ camps, activities, after school classes, workshops, and family events. More than 4 million families use ActivityHero to find and book kids' activities from a wide variety of local providers. Providers can create or claim their free business listing at https://www.activityhero.com/claim-a-listing
Peggy Chang
ActivityHero
+1 800-437-6125
email us here