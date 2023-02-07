Multi Award-Winning Artificial Intelligence TV Series 'The Rise of A.I.' Releases on Amazon Prime US
Producers of TechTalk, Inside NASA's Innovations, NFTme & The Cannabis Biz, release award-winning docuseries on Artificial Intelligence on Amazon Prime US & UK
A.I. has become a default part of our society, but where is it leading us. It was important for us to find out from the source what's really happening and The Rise of A.I. takes that info to the world”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi Award-Winning US Production Company Tech Talk Media (TTM) today announced release of cutting-edge TV docuseries 'The Rise of A.I.' on Amazon Prime US & UK, written and directed by British Executive Producer, Jonny Caplan who recently received the prestigious 'Creative Entrepreneur of the Year 2022' title at The Great British Entrepreneur Awards.
— Jonny Caplan The Rise of A.I. Executive Producer
TTM Original Productions include eye-opening documentary titles such as: TechTalk, The Series (Amazon Prime - 11 Int. Awards), Inside NASA's Innovations (Discovery/Virgin Media - 2 Int. Awards), NFTme (Amazon Prime / MovieKey - 2 Int. Awards), Last Man Standing: The Chronicles of Myron Sugerman (Amazon Prime - 1 Int. Award) & The Cannabis Biz (Amazon Prime - 2 Int. Awards)
Artificial Intelligence is already all around us, listening, seeing, watching our every move and action. Now with the new generation of intelligent and super-charged A.I. robots, drones & software applications, who knows what will become of these bionic self-learning machines. Meet the worlds brightest A.I. minds, discover how tech challenges diversity, bias, ethics, world needs, war and more. Who ever knew technology and A.I. could be biased!
The Rise of A.I. takes a deep dive into real status of A.I., as well as the future with wow-factor new technologies that are transforming the way we communicate, interact and live our lives.
Filmed on location, across the globe, The Rise of A.I. profile innovators, scientists, futurists, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. Addressing important global issues including the ethos of A.I., as well as exploring new and never revealed secrets from the world’s most impressive minds.
Featuring experts in Artificial Intelligence from Microsoft, Spotify, Samsung & AstraZeneca, discover over 20 exciting new technologies and entrepreneurs who are pushing the definition of human communication, learning and interaction.
Filmed in 4K, and split across six eye-opening episodes, The Rise of A.I. reveals the true state of A.I industry today and in the future, as humankind has so many questions.
To watch The Rise of A.I. Season One now on Amazon Prime from the US & UK, visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6NQLTZM/ or for more information on Tech Talk Media, visit: www.TechTalkMedia.tv - Season One of The Rise of A.I. will be rolling out to more broadcasters and regions throughout 2023.
Kayla Bashan
Tech Talk Media LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube